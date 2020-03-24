NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pierces 100-HMA, two-week-old falling trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains positive above short-term key resistances (now supports).
  • 200-HMA on the bulls’ radars, multiple support to question the bears’ re-entry.

Having breached 100-HMA and two-week-old falling trend line, NZD/USD takes the bids to 0.5780, up 1.10%, during the initial trading hours on Tuesday.

The kiwi pair currently extends the recovery moves towards a 200-HMA level of 0.5916. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its declines between March 09 and 19, around 0.5840 could offer the immediate resistance.

During the quote’s further upside past-0.5916, 0.6000 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 0.6075 could lure the bulls.

Alternatively, the resistance-turned-support trend line and 100-HMA, respectively near 0.5765 and 0.5735, can act as the nearby rests should the buyers fail to dominate.

Also limiting the pair’s near-term declines will be a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.5700 and a three-day-old support line around 0.5650.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.578
Today Daily Change 62 pips
Today Daily Change % 1.08%
Today daily open 0.5718
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6129
Daily SMA50 0.6345
Daily SMA100 0.6439
Daily SMA200 0.6452
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5739
Previous Daily Low 0.5589
Previous Weekly High 0.6151
Previous Weekly Low 0.547
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5681
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5646
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5625
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5532
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5475
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5775
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5832
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5925

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900 amid broad USD sell-off

AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900 amid broad USD sell-off

AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900, benefiting from firmer gold prices and broad USD weakness following Fed's unlimited QE announcement and amid prospects of a US Congress coronavirus relief deal, which seems very close. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Heavy, below 110.50 amid broad USD weakness

USD/JPY: Heavy, below 110.50 amid broad USD weakness

USD/JPY remains heavy and drops towards 110.00 as prospects of the US COVID-19 bill seem to calm the nerves and weigh on the US dollar, which is already hurt by the Fed's aggressive bond-buying program announced on Monday. 

USD/JPY News

Markit PMI March Preview: How bad is bad?

Markit PMI March Preview: How bad is bad?

Manufacturing PMI is predicted to drop to 43 in March from 50.7 in Feb. Services is projected to fall to 42 from 49.4. The composite PMI was 49.6 in Feb and 53.3 in Jan. It is the first important data expected to show Coronavirus impact.

Read more

Gold rises to 50-day MA hurdle as US inflation expectations jump

Gold rises to 50-day MA hurdle as US inflation expectations jump

Gold is extending Monday's price rally in Asia and flashing green for the third straight day as Federal Reserve's open-ended asset purchase program lifted inflation expectations on Monday and is currently weighing over the US dollar.

Gold News

WTI: Clears 50/100-HMAs to regain $25.00, focus on $26.70

WTI: Clears 50/100-HMAs to regain $25.00, focus on $26.70

While taking rounds to $25.00, WTI manages to extend recovery gains beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 fall as well as 50 and 100-HMAs during Tuesday’s Asian session. As a result, the black gold now signals readiness to challenge short-term falling trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near $26.70.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures