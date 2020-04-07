NZD/USD Price Analysis: Inside short-term falling channel below 200-bar SMA

- NZD/USD holds onto recovery gains, confronts 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- A confluence of 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement becomes an important upside barrier.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 38.2% Fibonacci retracement keeps buyers hopeful.
NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.5960 during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair remains inside a one-week-old descending trend channel while also staying below 50% Fibonacci retracement of the previous month’s upside.
Read: RBNZ to extend QE to NZD 33bn now, Kiwi stays above 0.5950
The kiwi pair’s ability to stay beyond 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, amid bullish MACD, seems to favor the buyers, which in turn questions the channel’s resistance, around 0.6000 now.
In a case where the bulls manage to successfully cross 0.6000 mark, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 0.6080/85 becomes crucial resistance.
On the contrary, the pair’s declines below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.5845 needs validation through the channel’s support line, currently at 0.5830.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5959
|Today Daily Change
|21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35%
|Today daily open
|0.5938
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5944
|Daily SMA50
|0.6211
|Daily SMA100
|0.6395
|Daily SMA200
|0.6417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5964
|Previous Daily Low
|0.585
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5843
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5894
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5803
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6099
