NZD/USD Price Analysis: Finds temporary support slightly below 0.6000, downside remains favored

- NZD/USD is expected to see more downside due to multiple headwinds.
- Investors remain uncertain ahead of the US core PCE inflation for February.
- A breakdown of the Double Top formation weakens the Kiwi asset.
The NZD/USD pair finds interim support near 0.5990 in the European session on Wednesday. The Kiwi asset is vulnerable in the broader term as the New Zealand economy has shifted into a technical recession. The economy was contracted in the last two quarters of 2023.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is facing a balancing act between high inflation and a poor economic outlook. To maintain downward pressure on stubborn inflation, the RBNZ maintains the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5%. However, economic activities bear the consequences. Low liquidity flow in an economy dampens firms’ investment plans and consumer spending.
Meanwhile, asset-specific action is being observed in global markets as risk-perceived currencies face the heat of uncertainty ahead of the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) data for February, which will be published on Good Friday. S&P 500 futures have posted significant gains in the London session.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rises to 104.40, an inch away from monthly high of 104.50. 10-year US Treasury yields remain unchanged at 4.23%.
NZD/USD sees a sharp downside move after a breakdown of the Double Top chart formation near 0.6069 on a four-hour timeframe. The asset has tested territory below the psychological support of 0.6000 and is expected to discover more downside. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6040 is a major barricade for the New Zealand Dollar bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bearish range of 20.00-60.000. Investors would look for building fresh shorts whenever the RSI witnessed a pullback to 60.00.
If the asset breaks below the intraday low of 0.5987, more downside will appear. This would drag the asset toward the November 17 low at 0.5940, followed by the round-level support of 0.5900.
In an alternate scenario, a recovery move above March 6 low at 0.6069 will drive the pair toward March 18 high at 0.6100. A breach of the latter will drive the asset further to March 12 low at 0.6135.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6004
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6096
|Daily SMA50
|0.6111
|Daily SMA100
|0.6135
|Daily SMA200
|0.6075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5995
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6107
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5989
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6018
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6009
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6026
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6063
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remained underpinned by 0.6500
AUD/USD was unable to gather upside traction and attempt a recovery in the context of further Dollar gains and dominating risk-off mood ahead of key data releases in the US docket.
EUR/USD maintained the bearish tone near 1.0800
A rebound in EUR/USD remained elusive for the second session in a row on the back of the continued bid bias in the Greenback and thin trade conditions prior to US PCE and the Easter holidays.
Gold aims to challenge the $2,200 level
Gold retreated to the $2,180 area after facing rejection near $2,200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower toward 4.2%, however, XAU/USD regained its traction and rose above $2,190.
Bitcoin price defends $69K amid rumors of Morgan Stanley approving BTC ETFs on its platform
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold above the $69,000 threshold for the third day as markets anticipate the month of April, which will bring the much-anticipated BTC halving.
The other terminal rate: How far will policy rates be cut?
Recent communication by the Federal Reserve and the ECB has made it clear that the first cut in official interest rates is coming. Both central banks are saying the same -it depends on the data- but the ECB communication is more opaque than that of the Federal Reserve.