NZD/USD Price Analysis: Falls to 0.6150 ahead of US core PCE data, RBNZ policy

- NZD/USD drops to 0.6150 as the US Dollar gauges temporary support.
- Investors await the US core PCE price index and the RBNZ monetary policy for further guidance.
- The RBNZ is expected to keep interest rates at 5.50%.
The NZD/USD pair remains on the backfoot near 0.6150 in Tuesday’s European session. The Kiwi asset faces a sell-off as investors see the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) keeping its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50%.
Last week, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr warned about economic risks associated with the over-tightening of monetary policy. While he acknowledged that the RBNZ needs to do more work to tame price pressures.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar recovers intraday losses as investors turn cautious ahead of the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index data for January, which will be published on Thursday. The inflation data will guide market expectations for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, Fed policymakers have been in favor of keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of %-% until they get convinced that inflation will decline to the 2% target.
NZD/USD falls sharply after testing the breakdown of the consolidation formed in a range of 0.6180-0.6220 on an hourly scale. A breakdown of the consolidation indicates that institutional investors sell inventory to retail participants.
The near-term outlook has turned bearish as it has dropped below the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.6174.
The range shift move by the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) from the bullish range of 40.00-80.00 to 20.00-60.00 indicates that investors will use pullback moves to make fresh shorts.
Going forward, a downside move below February 20 low near 0.6129 would expose the asset to the round-level support of 0.6100, followed by February 13 low near 0.6050.
On the flip side, an upside move would emerge if the asset will break above the round-level resistance of 0.6200, which will drive the asset towards February 22 high at 0.6220, followed by January 11 high at 0.6260.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6164
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6126
|Daily SMA50
|0.618
|Daily SMA100
|0.6091
|Daily SMA200
|0.6077
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6201
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6162
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6219
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6156
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6117
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6234
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
