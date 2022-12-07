NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes support near consolidation breakout around 0.6350

- A successful test of the consolidation breakout will trigger a buying opportunity for the market participants.
- The 50-EMA is acting as major support for the New Zealand Dollar.
- The US Dollar lost strength as investors shrugged off uncertainty and channelized funds into risky assets.
The NZD/USD pair has picked demand after correcting below the crucial support of 0.6350 in early Asia. The Kiwi asset displayed a rebound on Wednesday after the US Dollar lost strength as investors shrugged off uncertainty and propelled reversal in risk-sensitive assets.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing barricades around 105.20. S&P500 remained choppy on Wednesday as accelerating recession fears capped the upside. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.42%.
On an hourly scale, the kiwi pair is testing the breakout of the consolidation that placed in a range of 0.6300-0.6355. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6344 is acting as major support for the counter.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has dropped into the 40.00-60.00 range but that doesn’t resemble a reversal. The oscillator has lost upside momentum for now but may achieve this after stepping into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
Going forward, a break above Thursday’s high at 0.6372 will drive the kiwi asset towards Monday’s high at 0.6444, followed by December 1 high at 0.6477.
On the flip side, a break below the round-level resistance of 0.6300 will drag the asset towards November 29 high at 0.6254 and November 30 low at 0.6190.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6354
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.6321
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6191
|Daily SMA50
|0.5912
|Daily SMA100
|0.603
|Daily SMA200
|0.6286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6355
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6303
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6477
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6155
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5741
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6323
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6401
