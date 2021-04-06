NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls barrel 100-SMA amid strongest MACD since February 26

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD takes the bids near intraday high, up for fifth consecutive day.
  • Upbeat MACD suggests clearance of nearby SMA hurdle but the key resistance will test the bulls.
  • Sellers need sustained weakness below 0.7020 for fresh entries.

NZD/USD stays firm around two-week top of 0.7070, up 0.16% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair justifies strong MACD signals to direct buyers toward 100-day EMA.

Although the highest bullish bias since late February favors NZD/USD upside to the 100-day EMA level of 0.7075, a downward sloping trend line from February 25, near 0.7105, will be the key to watch afterward.

In a case where NZD/USD crosses the 0.7105 hurdle on the daily closing, the 0.71200 threshold and March 18 high near 0.7270 should return to the charts.

On the flip side, multiple supports around 0.7020 can probe NZD/USD sellers before directing them to the 0.7000 psychological magnet.

However, a sustained weakness past-0.7000 can make the kiwi pair vulnerable to refresh multi-day low below 0.6943.

Overall, NZD/USD remains under the buyers’ arms but the consolidation of the recent gains can’t be ruled out.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7066
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 0.7055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7094
Daily SMA50 0.7176
Daily SMA100 0.7135
Daily SMA200 0.6887
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.707
Previous Daily Low 0.7015
Previous Weekly High 0.7055
Previous Weekly Low 0.6945
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7049
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7023
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6992
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6968
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7078
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7102
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7133

 

 

