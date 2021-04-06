NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls barrel 100-SMA amid strongest MACD since February 26

- NZD/USD takes the bids near intraday high, up for fifth consecutive day.
- Upbeat MACD suggests clearance of nearby SMA hurdle but the key resistance will test the bulls.
- Sellers need sustained weakness below 0.7020 for fresh entries.
NZD/USD stays firm around two-week top of 0.7070, up 0.16% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair justifies strong MACD signals to direct buyers toward 100-day EMA.
Although the highest bullish bias since late February favors NZD/USD upside to the 100-day EMA level of 0.7075, a downward sloping trend line from February 25, near 0.7105, will be the key to watch afterward.
In a case where NZD/USD crosses the 0.7105 hurdle on the daily closing, the 0.71200 threshold and March 18 high near 0.7270 should return to the charts.
On the flip side, multiple supports around 0.7020 can probe NZD/USD sellers before directing them to the 0.7000 psychological magnet.
However, a sustained weakness past-0.7000 can make the kiwi pair vulnerable to refresh multi-day low below 0.6943.
Overall, NZD/USD remains under the buyers’ arms but the consolidation of the recent gains can’t be ruled out.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7066
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.7055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7094
|Daily SMA50
|0.7176
|Daily SMA100
|0.7135
|Daily SMA200
|0.6887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.707
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7015
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7055
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6945
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7049
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
