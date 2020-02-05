NZD/USD Price Analysis: Below 200-day SMA after China data

- NZD/USD fails to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
- A horizontal resistance since December 05, 2019, adds to the upside barriers.
- 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement could offer strong support.
NZD/USD trades modestly changed near 0.6490 during early Wednesday. The pair recently took clues from China’s Caixin Services PMI while stepping back from Tuesday’s run-up. As a result, 200-day SMA continues to act as the immediate key resistance.
Read: China services PMI from Caixin/Markit: 51.8 (vs 52.5 Dec)
Not only a 200-day SMA level of 0.6505 but a horizontal region including lows marked between December 05, 2019, to January 28, 2020, also limit the quote’s near-term upside around 0.6520/25.
In a case where NZD/USD prices manage to cross 0.6525 upside barrier, January 23 low near 0.6580 could gain the buyers’ attention.
On the downside, the pair’s declines below Tuesday’s low of 0.6444 will drag it near to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2019 upside, at 0.6410. However, a 0.6400 round-figure could challenge the bears afterward.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s sustained south-run beneath 0.6400 might not refrain to question November 2019 low near 0.6315.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6489
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.6488
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6577
|Daily SMA50
|0.6589
|Daily SMA100
|0.6469
|Daily SMA200
|0.6507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.649
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly High
|0.661
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6453
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6472
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6462
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.652
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares back gains on 0.6700 after RBA's Lowe says further easing likely
AUD/USD wipes out gains and turns lower from near 0.6750 after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Governor Lowe leaves doors open for further easing. Meanwhile, the downbeat Chinese Services PMI also remains a weight on the Aussie.
USD/JPY bursting through the buy-stop liquidity to 61.8% Fibo
USD/JPY bulls jumped back to life with a good run overnight from 108.60 to 109.53 as risk sentiment picked up in global markets. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.45 between a range of 109.37 and 109.59 in Asia today.
Singapore’s MAS: Sufficient room to easing due to coronavirus, USD/SGD hits a four-month high
Singapore’s central bank (MAS) offers its response to the China coronavirus outbreak. The Singapore dollar extends its declines and hits a new four-month low near 1.3825 against its American rival on dovish comments.
WTI struggles near 13-month low after API data, focus on EIA figures, risk catalysts
WTI bears catch a breath near the lowest since January 2018 while flashing $49.85 as a quote during Wednesday’s Asian session. The black gold has been bearing the burden of expectations that coronavirus will weigh on global energy demand.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.