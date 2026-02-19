TRENDING:
US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates near 97.70, over one-week top; bullish potential intact

  • The USD pauses for a breather following the previous day’s rally to over a one-week top.
  • The less dovish FOMC Minutes temper rate cut bets and continue to support the USD.
  • Geopolitical risks offset a positive risk tone and further underpin the safe-haven buck.
Haresh Menghani

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, is seen consolidating the previous day's strong move up to over a one-week high and oscillating in a narrow range during the Asian session on Thursday. The Index currently trades around the 97.70 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Minutes from the January FOMC meeting revealed on Wednesday that policymakers were deeply divided over the necessity and timing of further rate cuts amid concerns about inflation. In fact, several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials indicated that more rate cuts could be warranted if inflation declines as expected, while others cautioned that easing too early could compromise the central bank's 2% inflation target.

This comes on top of the blowout January Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, released last week, and tempers expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the US central bank, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD). Moreover, reports that the US military is prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend keep geopolitical risks in play and further underpin the Greenback's safe-haven status.

That said, traders are still pricing in the possibility of at least two interest cuts by the Fed in 2026. The bets were lifted by softer US consumer inflation figures last Friday, which, along with the upbeat market mood, held back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. The focus now shifts to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday, which should provide a fresh impetus to the USD.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.67%1.13%1.52%0.58%0.09%0.91%0.52%
EUR-0.67%0.46%0.86%-0.08%-0.59%0.25%-0.14%
GBP-1.13%-0.46%0.13%-0.54%-1.05%-0.22%-0.60%
JPY-1.52%-0.86%-0.13%-0.93%-1.39%-0.59%-0.94%
CAD-0.58%0.08%0.54%0.93%-0.54%0.34%-0.06%
AUD-0.09%0.59%1.05%1.39%0.54%0.84%0.45%
NZD-0.91%-0.25%0.22%0.59%-0.34%-0.84%-0.39%
CHF-0.52%0.14%0.60%0.94%0.06%-0.45%0.39%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1800 on hawkish Fed Minutes, eyes on ECB succession

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1800 on hawkish Fed Minutes, eyes on ECB succession

The EUR/USD pair tumbles to a near two-week low around 1.1785 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Euro on hawkish FOMC minutes that revived speculation about potential interest rate hikes if inflation remains elevated. 

GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

The Pound Sterling continued to backslide under sustained pressure on Wednesday, following through after the UK employment report on Tuesday showed a labour market deteriorating faster than expected. 

Gold yearns for acceptance above the $5,000 mark

Gold yearns for acceptance above the $5,000 mark

Gold preserves 2% advance seen on Wednesday as buyers gather pace early Thursday. The US Dollar holds January Fed Minutes-led gains ahead of more US macro data. Gold needs a sustained break above the key $5,000 barrier; daily RSI stays bullish.

Bitcoin approaches a critical zone: Bear pennant projects $56,000

Bitcoin approaches a critical zone: Bear pennant projects $56,000

Based on the most recent analyses from February 2026, the short answer is that it is highly unlikely that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 this month.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

