The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating its weekly losses registered over the past three days and oscillating in a narrow range near a four-week trough, touched during the Asians session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3500 psychological mark and seem vulnerable to slide further.

The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance on the back of rising bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates at its next policy meeting in March. The expectations were reaffirmed by the disappointing UK jobs report and a fall in the UK consumer inflation to its lowest level in nearly a year. This, along with a bullish US Dollar (USD), validates the near-term negative outlook for the GBP/USD pair.

The January FOMC meeting Minutes released on Wednesday showed that policymakers were deeply divided over the necessity and timing of further interest rate cuts amid concerns over still sticky inflation. In fact, several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials indicated that more rate cuts could be warranted if inflation declines as expected, while others cautioned that easing too early could compromise the central bank's 2% inflation target.

Meanwhile, reports that the US military is prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend keep geopolitical risks in play, assisting the safe-haven Greenback in preserving the overnight strong gains to over a one-week high. This further backs the case for an extension of the GBP/USD pair's weekly downtrend, suggesting that any attempted recovery might now be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

Traders now look to Thursday's US economic docket – featuring the release of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and Pending Home Sales data. Apart from this, speeches from influential FOMC members will drive the USD and the GBP/USD pair later during the North American session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, due on Friday.