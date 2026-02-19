EUR/JPY rises above 182.50 despite BoJ rate hike bets

EUR/JPY extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 182.80 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The upside of the currency cross could be restrained as the Japanese Yen (JPY) may find support from expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will continue tightening policy. According to Reuters, markets are pricing in nearly an 80% chance of a BoJ rate hike in April 2026. Still, policymakers are likely to assess upcoming data before deciding on further tightening.

Japan’s Core Machinery Orders jumped 19.1% month-over-month (MoM) to ¥1,052.5 billion in December 2025, rebounding from an 11% decline in November and far exceeding expectations of a 4.5% rise. The surge, the strongest in over a decade, was driven by large, one-off orders from refineries and nuclear fuel producers. On annual basis, private-sector orders rose 16.8% in December, reversing November’s 6.4% contraction and beating forecasts for a 3.9% increase.

The Financial Times reported that European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde may step down before her scheduled retirement in October 2027. The report said Lagarde aims to give French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz time to agree on her successor, though no timeline was specified.

Looking ahead, traders will focus on Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due Friday. Focus will shift toward preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings from Germany and the Eurozone.