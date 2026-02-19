RBNZ’s Silk: The next move in interest rates will likely be up
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said in a Reuters interview on Thursday, the next move in interest rates will likely be up.
Additional quotes
Uncertainty over the path of inflation and consumer demand meant there are still risks on both sides.
I think it is just a reflection of reality to say that policy will stay accommodative for some time.
Even with a small increase, then you're really only coming into the bottom end of what the central bank views as the band for the neutral rate.
It's just the quantum of spare capacity that sits in the economy, you can actually have growth that goes above potential for a period of time and still have inflation come back.
Market reaction
The New Zealand (NZD) recovery seems to be gaining some traction following these above comments, with the NZD/USD adding 0.17% on the day to trade at 0.5972, as of writing.
New Zealand Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.36%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|EUR
|0.06%
|0.10%
|0.15%
|-0.01%
|-0.30%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.40%
|-0.18%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.17%
|-0.47%
|-0.28%
|-0.19%
|CAD
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|-0.30%
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|0.36%
|0.30%
|0.40%
|0.47%
|0.30%
|0.22%
|0.29%
|NZD
|0.14%
|0.08%
|0.18%
|0.28%
|0.09%
|-0.22%
|0.06%
|CHF
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.11%
|0.19%
|0.02%
|-0.29%
|-0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.