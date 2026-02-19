RBNZ’s Silk: The next move in interest rates will likely be up

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said in a Reuters interview on Thursday, the next move in interest rates will likely be up.

Additional quotes

Uncertainty over the path of inflation and consumer demand meant there are still risks on both sides.



I think it is just a reflection of reality to say that policy will stay accommodative for some time.



Even with a small increase, then you're really only coming into the bottom end of what the central bank views as the band for the neutral rate.



It's just the quantum of spare capacity that sits in the economy, you can actually have growth that goes above potential for a period of time and still have inflation come back.

Market reaction

The New Zealand (NZD) recovery seems to be gaining some traction following these above comments, with the NZD/USD adding 0.17% on the day to trade at 0.5972, as of writing.