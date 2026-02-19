USD/CHF treads water above 0.7700 ahead of Swiss Trade Balance data

USD/CHF remains in the negative territory after paring daily losses, trading near 0.7720 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair struggles as the Swiss Franc (CHF) draws safe-haven support amid persistent tensions between the United States and Iran, alongside stalled Ukraine-Russia talks. Traders are also awaiting Switzerland’s Trade Balance and Industrial Production data later in the day.

The Swiss Franc could receive more support from expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will maintain an accommodative stance in the near term. Swiss inflation remained slightly positive at 0.1% in January, at the lower bound of the SNB’s 0–2% target range and in line with its Q1 projections. This reinforced market views that rates will likely stay unchanged at the SNB’s March meeting and possibly throughout 2026.

SNB President Martin Schlegel recently said the central bank can tolerate short periods of negative inflation while focusing on medium-term price stability, noting that the bar for returning to negative rates remains high.

However, the USD/CHF pair could find renewed support as the US Dollar (USD) steadies after gaining more than 0.5% in the previous session, boosted by hawkish minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The January FOMC Meeting Minutes revived speculation about possible rate hikes if inflation persists. While nearly all policymakers backed holding rates steady, only a few favored a cut, and officials signaled openness to easing if inflation cools as expected.