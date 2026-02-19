Japanese Yen softens to near 155.00 on hawkish Fed Minutes

The USD/JPY pair gains traction to around 155.00 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) following hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting minutes. Traders brace for Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Friday for fresh impetus.

The US central bank decided to cut its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in consecutive reductions in September, October and December. Those moves bring the key rate in a range between 3.5%-3.75%.

According to minutes released on Wednesday from the January Fed meeting, officials split on where the interest rates should go. Several policymakers stated that rate hikes could be on the table and wanted the post-meeting statement to more closely reflect “a two-sided description of the Committee’s future interest rate decisions.”

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide election victory earlier this month has led to expectations of expansionary fiscal policy, including a potential two-year suspension of food sales tax. The IMF has warned Japan to avoid these tax cuts to maintain fiscal stability.

Analysts anticipate the next rate hike is most likely to occur in April. Some market experts indicate a move as early as March is possible if economic data, particularly wage negotiations and inflation trends, remain strong.