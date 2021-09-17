NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears prepare for 0.7020 below 100-SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains pressured near the two-week low flashed the previous day.
  • Failure to regain beyond 100-SMA, descending RSI direct sellers toward 200-SMA.
  • Bulls need to cross 10-day-old resistance line for fresh entry.

NZD/USD takes offers to refresh the intraday low around 0.7060, down 0.18% on a day, after the corrective pullback from 11-day low fails to cross 100-SMA during early Friday.

In addition to the kiwi pair’s failures to rise past 100-SMA, the downbeat RSI line, not oversold, also keep NZD/USD sellers hopeful.

That being said, the latest weakness aims for a 200-SMA level of 0.7025 before testing the August 27 high near 0.7020.

Should the quote fails to rebound from 0.7020, 50% Fibonacci retracement of late August to early September upside near 0.6985 and late August bottom near 0.6930 will be on the bears’ radars.

On the flip side, recovery moves need to cross the 100-SMA level of 0.7080 before targeting the 0.7100 threshold.

Even so, a downward sloping resistance line from September 03, around 0.7145, becomes the key hurdle to the north-run toward the monthly peak of 0.7171.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7062
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.20%
Today daily open 0.7076
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7047
Daily SMA50 0.7008
Daily SMA100 0.7076
Daily SMA200 0.7118
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7143
Previous Daily Low 0.7059
Previous Weekly High 0.7162
Previous Weekly Low 0.7076
Previous Monthly High 0.7089
Previous Monthly Low 0.6805
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7111
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7042
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7009
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7126
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7177
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.721

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

