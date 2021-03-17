NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears have eyes on 50% mean reversion

NZD/USD bears are lurking ahead of the GDP event.

Kiwi is higher following the Fed, but bearish technicals prevail.

Ahead of the Gross Domestic Product, NZD/USD is in bullish company, but the longterm outlook is not so rosy.

The following is a top-down analysis pre-data that illustrates where bulls will need to step cautiously no matter the outcome.

Weekly chart

A bearish topping pattern could be in the making on the weekly chart.

Daily chart

The W-formation is a bearish pattern and the 61.8% Fibo is a keen target to the downside as it meets prior resistance.

At least a 50% mean reversion can be expected at this juncture, or at least to a 38.2% Fibo:

1-hour chart

Meanwhile, the data event has the above levels as targets depending on the outcome.

However, following the Federal Reserve, there is some correction required following such a large move in the US dollar and a 50% mean reversion aligns with the prior resistance structure.