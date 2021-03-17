NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears have eyes on 50% mean reversion

- NZD/USD bears are lurking ahead of the GDP event.
- Kiwi is higher following the Fed, but bearish technicals prevail.
Ahead of the Gross Domestic Product, NZD/USD is in bullish company, but the longterm outlook is not so rosy.
The following is a top-down analysis pre-data that illustrates where bulls will need to step cautiously no matter the outcome.
Weekly chart
A bearish topping pattern could be in the making on the weekly chart.
Daily chart
The W-formation is a bearish pattern and the 61.8% Fibo is a keen target to the downside as it meets prior resistance.
At least a 50% mean reversion can be expected at this juncture, or at least to a 38.2% Fibo:
1-hour chart
Meanwhile, the data event has the above levels as targets depending on the outcome.
However, following the Federal Reserve, there is some correction required following such a large move in the US dollar and a 50% mean reversion aligns with the prior resistance structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
