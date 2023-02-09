NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bear flag highlights 0.6315 as the key support

- NZD/USD extends late Thursday’s pullback from weekly high inside bearish chart pattern.
- RSI, MACD conditions suggest buyers are running out of steam while pullback from 200-SMA strengthens downside bias.
- Late January’s swing low adds to the upside filters before welcoming Kiwi buyers.
NZD/USD teases sellers inside a bearish formation as it drops to 0.6320 during the early hours of Friday morning in New Zealand. In doing so, the Kiwi pair extends the late Thursday pullback from the one-week high.
In addition to the weekly bear flag chart pattern, the quote’s inability to cross the 200-SMA also teases the sellers. Furthermore, the receding strength of the bullish MACD signals and the sluggish rise in the RSI adds strength to the downside bias.
However, a clear downside break of the stated flag’s lower line, close to 0.6315 by the press time, becomes necessary to trigger a theoretical fall towards the mid-November 2022 low surrounding 0.6065.
That said, monthly lows marked so far during 2023, around 0.6270 and 0.6190, could offer intermediate halts during the anticipated slump between 0.6315 and 0.6065.
Alternatively, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the NZD/USD pair’s January-February upside, near 0.6365, could act as an immediate resistance to watch during the recovery.
Following that, the 200-SMA and the stated flag’s top line, respectively near 0.6385 and the 0.6400 threshold, will be crucial to watch as they hold the keys to the NZD/USD bull’s entry.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6323
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.6307
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6425
|Daily SMA50
|0.6376
|Daily SMA100
|0.6119
|Daily SMA200
|0.6189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6349
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6296
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6322
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6233
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
