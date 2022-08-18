- NZD/USD bears moved in early doors, could be clearing the path for a bullish correction.
- US dollar is stalling on the bid which is bullish for commodity-fx.
NZD/USD bulls could be about to step in following an early Asian slide due to the trade deficit hitting a record high. This has seen the price take on a key support area and prior lows early doors. However, if the equities start off on the right foot in Tokyo on the heels of a positive close on Wall Street, then we could see a move higher in the kiwi. The following illustrates such prospects:
NZD/USD daily chart
The daily chart shows that the price has broken below the trendline and a reversion could be on the cards for the day ahead. The support area, however, could be seen first given the momentum of the price. With that being said, the US dollar could be on the verge of a bearish correction:
DXY H1 chart
NZD/USD H1 chart
The M-formation is a reversion pattern that could see the price moved in towards the neckline, or at least for a higher correction.
NZD/USD 5-min chart
The price will not likely do anything until Tokyo and given the low volume overnight on Wall Street and the volatility, those trading the kiwi could be in for a bumpy and drawn-out ride. However, The 5-min chart's structures are illustrated above and should the bulls commit, then a correction could play out something along the lines of the above over the course of Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6900 support as hawkish Fed policymakers favor DXY
AUD/USD remains depressed at around 0.6910 during Friday’s initial Asian session, after refreshing a fortnight low during the four-day downtrend. The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the broad US dollar strength, as well as downbeat catalysts surrounding Australia and China, due to strong Aussie-China trade ties.
EUR/USD clings to one-month low under 1.0100 on recession fears, hawkish Fedspeak
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.0090 during the sluggish Asian session on Friday, after crashing to refresh monthly low the previous day. The major currency pair recently bear the burden of a firmer US dollar, as well as grim economic concerns at home.
Gold pokes $1,750 inside falling wedge, Fedspeak, recession eyed
Gold price licks its wounds around a fortnight low near $1,760, flashed the previous day, as traders seek fresh clues inside a bullish chart pattern during Friday’s initial Asian session. The precious metal dropped during the last four consecutive days amid the broad US dollar strength.
Is the Zilliqa price prepping for a monstrous 50% decline?
Zilliqa price could be due for a serious liquidation. Key levels have been identified. ZiIliqa price merits considerable concern as the ERC-20 token has failed to hold support at both the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!