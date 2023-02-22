NZD/USD pares RBNZ-led gains above 0.6170 support confluence as Governor Orr utters recession

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • NZD/USD extends pullback from intraday high as RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr speaks.
  • RBNZ matched market forecasts of 0.50% rate hike but Governor Orr sounds cautiously optimistic.
  • Mixed sentiment ahead of FOMC Minutes also challenge NZD/USD bulls.

 

NZD/USD retreats to 0.6225 as it consolidates the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) inspired gains on Governor Adrian Orr’s unimpressive presser during early Wednesday. The market’s cautious mood ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes also probes the Kiwi pair buyers of late.

After RBNZ announced its 10th rate hike and showed readiness for more such measures, Governor Adrian Orr stated that they continue to forecast a 9-12 month recession. The policymaker also said that the demand must slow significantly. The same raises doubts about the future rate hikes of the New Zealand central bank, which in turn probe the NZD/USD bulls.

On the other hand, recently hawkish Fed bets join the chatters surrounding policy pivot at the US central bank to highlight the importance of today’s FOMC Minutes. As a result, the global markets appear more cautious ahead of the event and the same cap the Kiwi pair prices.

Elsewhere, comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian President Vladimir Putin were the top catalysts that weigh on the market sentiment as both suggest further tension between Moscow and Kyiv, which also includes the West and China of late. The same challenge the NZD/USD buyers due to New Zealand’s close ties with China and dependence on commodities.

It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds near 104.15 after rising the most in a week the previous day after US data propelled hawkish Fed bets and the Treasury bond yields.

That said, the preliminary US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 47.8 in February from 46.9 prior and versus 47.3 market forecasts while the Services PMI jumped to the eight-month high to 50.5 compared to 47.2 expected and 46.8 previous readings. As a result, the S&P Global Composite PMI surpassed 47.5 analysts’ consensus and 46.8 previous reading to mark 50.2 figure. The strong data helped the FEDWATCH tool to suggest that the money market participants see the benchmark level peaking at 5.3% in July, and staying near those levels throughout the year, versus 5.10% expected by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

Against this backdrop, the US 10-year and two-year treasury bond yields seesaw around the three-month highs marked the previous day while S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite Wall Street’s negative closing.

Moving on, NZD/USD remains at the mercy of the risk catalysts ahead of the Fed Minutes as bulls appear less convinced.

Technical analysis

NZD/USD remains a bit far from the seller’s radar even as bearish MACD signals and a three-week-old descending trend line portray the Kiwi pair’s recent south-run.

Also challenging the NZD/USD bears is a convergence of the 100-DMA and 200-DMA, near 0.6170 by the press time.

However, the recovery moves need validation from the aforementioned resistance line from February 02, close to 0.6285 by the press time, to aim for the previous weekly high of 0.6390.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated DMA confluence, near 0.6170, could quickly drag the NZD/USD price towards the mid-November 2022 low near 0.6065.

To sum up, NZD/USD is likely to grind lower around the stated moving averages.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6224
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.24%
Today daily open 0.6209
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6361
Daily SMA50 0.6359
Daily SMA100 0.617
Daily SMA200 0.6186
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6262
Previous Daily Low 0.6203
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.6193
Previous Monthly High 0.6531
Previous Monthly Low 0.619
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6225
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6239
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6187
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6165
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6128
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6247
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6284
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6306

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD consolidates hawkish RBNZ hike-led gains above 0.6200 on Orr's presser

NZD/USD consolidates hawkish RBNZ hike-led gains above 0.6200 on Orr's presser

NZD/USD is holding gains above 0.6200, as traders digest RBNZ Governor Orr's comments. The RBNZ adopted a hawkish tone on interest rates, hiking the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%.

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD: Further downside past 0.6850 hinges on weekly support line break

AUD/USD: Further downside past 0.6850 hinges on weekly support line break

AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6860, printing mild gains as bears take a breather following the biggest daily slump since the last Wednesday. Even so, the Aussie pair keeps the previous week’s retreat from a downward-sloping resistance line from February 02, as well as the 50-SMA, amid a bearish MACD signal.

AUD/USD News

Gold displays a volatility squeeze below $1,840 ahead of FOMC minutes

Gold displays a volatility squeeze below $1,840 ahead of FOMC minutes

Gold price has attempted a break above $1,838.00 despite the anxiety among the market participants ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. The precious metal is broadly showing a volatility contraction.

Gold News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A pullback is not too far-fetched

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A pullback is not too far-fetched

Shiba Inu price shows reasons to practice caution as sudden changes in market behavior suggest a decline is on the way. This thesis utilizes technical analysis and indicators to forecast the next potential move for SHIB.

Read more

US likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession

US likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession

Better than expected PMI’s, with the US version today likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession, also mean a rockier road to taming inflation. There is hardly any talk left of a hiking pause and rate cutting later this year. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures