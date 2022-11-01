- NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, bracing for the biggest daily gains in a week.
- Upbeat New Zealand Building Permits, softer yields direct buyers towards monthly resistance line.
- US ISM, S&P Global PMIs precede speech from RBNZ’s Orr, New Zealand Q3 jobs report to entertain pair traders.
- Hawkish hopes from RBNZ lure bulls amid mixed concerns over the Fed.
NZD/USD bulls attack the 50-DMA resistance for the first time since late August as it cheers the US dollar pullback during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair grinds higher around 0.5865 while bracing for the biggest daily gains in a week.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) slides to 111.05 during the first loss-making day in four while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fade two-day uptrend by making rounds to 4.05% of late.
In addition to the broad US dollar weakness, strong data from New Zealand (NZ) and hawkish hopes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also support the NZD/USD pair’s recent upside moves. Earlier in the day, New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted Building Permits for September jumped by 3.8% versus -1.2% expected and -1.6% prior. Additionally, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, 49.2 in October versus 49.0 expected and 48.1 prior, also favored the Kiwi pair’s run-up.
Firmer sentiment in China, amid hopes of more stimulus, also strengthen the NZD/USD prices during a sluggish day heading into the key data/events.
“The safe-haven greenback got some support from overnight losses on Wall Street, but a rise in US stock futures and firmness in Asian stocks, led by China, scuppered that demand on Tuesday. Lower long-term US Treasury yields also removed a crutch for dollar strength,” stated Reuters.
Moving on, quarterly employment numbers and comments from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr will be crucial for the pair’s direction. Should the strong fundamentals surrounding New Zealand joins hawkish comments from RBNZ and firmer NZ jobs report, the pair has a further upside to track.
It should be noted, however, that the Fed’s hawkish commentary and hesitance to discuss slow rate hikes starting from December might bolster the US dollar and weigh on the quote. Furthermore, the scheduled prints of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and S&P Global PMIs for October might also entertain traders.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD pokes the 50-DMA hurdle for the first time since August but the recently firmer RSI and bullish MACD signals favor the buyers to cross the immediate moving average resistance near 0.5855. However, an upward-sloping trend line from October 06, close to 0.5880 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the pair buyers.
Alternatively, pullback remains elusive unless breaking the 0.5700-5695 support confluence including the 21-DMA and a three-week-old rising trend line.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5869
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95%
|Today daily open
|0.5814
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5687
|Daily SMA50
|0.5859
|Daily SMA100
|0.6058
|Daily SMA200
|0.6357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5836
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5774
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5874
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5657
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5812
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5798
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5746
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5842
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5904
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
