NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, bracing for the biggest daily gains in a week.

Upbeat New Zealand Building Permits, softer yields direct buyers towards monthly resistance line.

US ISM, S&P Global PMIs precede speech from RBNZ’s Orr, New Zealand Q3 jobs report to entertain pair traders.

Hawkish hopes from RBNZ lure bulls amid mixed concerns over the Fed.

NZD/USD bulls attack the 50-DMA resistance for the first time since late August as it cheers the US dollar pullback during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair grinds higher around 0.5865 while bracing for the biggest daily gains in a week.

That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) slides to 111.05 during the first loss-making day in four while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fade two-day uptrend by making rounds to 4.05% of late.

In addition to the broad US dollar weakness, strong data from New Zealand (NZ) and hawkish hopes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also support the NZD/USD pair’s recent upside moves. Earlier in the day, New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted Building Permits for September jumped by 3.8% versus -1.2% expected and -1.6% prior. Additionally, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, 49.2 in October versus 49.0 expected and 48.1 prior, also favored the Kiwi pair’s run-up.

Firmer sentiment in China, amid hopes of more stimulus, also strengthen the NZD/USD prices during a sluggish day heading into the key data/events.

“The safe-haven greenback got some support from overnight losses on Wall Street, but a rise in US stock futures and firmness in Asian stocks, led by China, scuppered that demand on Tuesday. Lower long-term US Treasury yields also removed a crutch for dollar strength,” stated Reuters.

Moving on, quarterly employment numbers and comments from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr will be crucial for the pair’s direction. Should the strong fundamentals surrounding New Zealand joins hawkish comments from RBNZ and firmer NZ jobs report, the pair has a further upside to track.

It should be noted, however, that the Fed’s hawkish commentary and hesitance to discuss slow rate hikes starting from December might bolster the US dollar and weigh on the quote. Furthermore, the scheduled prints of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and S&P Global PMIs for October might also entertain traders.

Technical analysis

NZD/USD pokes the 50-DMA hurdle for the first time since August but the recently firmer RSI and bullish MACD signals favor the buyers to cross the immediate moving average resistance near 0.5855. However, an upward-sloping trend line from October 06, close to 0.5880 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the pair buyers.

Alternatively, pullback remains elusive unless breaking the 0.5700-5695 support confluence including the 21-DMA and a three-week-old rising trend line.