NZD/USD: making a foundation on the 0.73 handle, traders await tomorrow's FOMC

NZD/USD: making a foundation on the 0.73 handle, traders await tomorrow's FOMCBy Ross J Burland
Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7312, up 0.66% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7319 and low at 0.7256.
New Zealand GDT Price Index rose from previous 0.3% to 0.9%
NZD/USD popped a handful of pips higher in the New York morning session on the back of a slight improvement in the latest auction data from Fonterra. The New Zealand GlobalDairyTrade price index arrived at +0.9% vs +0.3% prior. (Whole milk powder prices averaged at $3122/MT while Milk powder was +0.6%).
NZD/USD was struggling to maintain the bid, albeit within a very tight range just above 0.73 the figure and 0.7294 as the 23.6% Fib of 0.7132/0.7344 rally. However, the data gave the Kiwi the extra foundation needed to attract demand and has likely given it a base on the 0.73 handle, in the very near term at least and ahead of 0.7344, Monday's top and NZ current account data due later at 2245GMT in the Asian shift; There are no other data releases scheduled of any real significance ahead of the FOMC showdown tomorrow and NZ GDP later that day.
In other news:
- US Pres. Trump: Iran deal was one of the worst and one-sided transactions
- Atlanta Fed: GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth in Q3 steady at 2.2%
- US: Homebuilding looked solid prior to the storms - Wells Fargo
- US: Focus on Sep FOMC meeting - Westpac
- US stocks stable near record highs in pre-FOMC cautious trade
- Gold remains stuck in tight range above $1300
- AUD/USD edges higher above 0.80 post-US data
NZD/USD levels
To the upside, a break of 0.7320, then 0.7334/37 recent highs and lastly 0.7370 (9th Aug high), the momentum would solidify a bullish trend back towards 0.7522 and the YTD highs. To the downside, a break of 0.7294, as the 23.6% Fib of 0.7132/0.7344 rally and a subsequent break of o/n support at 0.7280, and then 0.7220 would expose 0.7195 as a recent low. 0.7127 is the June 6th low and 0.7100 is a key psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.