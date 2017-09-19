US Pres. Trump: Iran deal was one of the worst and one-sided transactions

US Pres. Trump: Iran deal was one of the worst and one-sided transactionsBy Eren Sengezer
US President Donald Trump is delivering his speech at the UN, with the key quotes found below:
- North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles threatens the entire world
- Iranian oil profits go to terrorists that kill other Muslims and threaten Israel
- We cannot abide by the agreement if it allows for the construction of a nuclear program
- Iran deal was one of the worst and one-sided transactions
- Iran's government must stop supporting terrorists and start serving its own people
- We will stop radical Islamic terrorism
- We must deny terrorist safe-haven and any financial support
