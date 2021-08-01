NZD/USD kick-starts August on a back foot below 0.7000, Aussie, China catalysts eyed

- NZD/USD remains pressured after five weeks of south run.
- Mixed US data, China crackdown on equities and Aussie covid conditions probe bulls, RBNZ rate hike expectations challenged.
- NZ job numbers become the key for the week, Australia and China PMIs can offer immediate direction.
NZD/USD keeps controls around 0.6965, after Friday’s closing joined multi-day-old grind to the south, amid early Monday morning in Asia. Although no major disappointments have so far rolled out from New Zealand, a shift in the market sentiment and downbeat data at major customers seem to tests the domestic scenario of late.
Among the major challenges, China’s crackdown on IT and educations sector companies and fresh Sino-American tussles seem the key. Chinese equities have lost around $1.0 trillion during the last week, per ANZ, as investors try to ascertain the regulatory risks. Analysts further mentioned, “Chinese equities are now a significant part of many passive investment funds due to their inclusion in global indexes, particularly those tilted towards Asia or emerging markets.”
It should be noted that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently banned Chinese IPO on the US exchanges until disclosing detailed risks. The same pushed the Chinese market regulator to arrange a talk with the US. Not only on the equities front but the US-China tussles are also escalating over Taiwan, Hong Kong and trade issues as well.
Elsewhere, Australia’s virus conditions remain grim with figures in New South Wales testing March 2020 highs and the national counts matching levels of August 2020.
On the positive side, softer-than-expected US inflation and GDP figures keep NZD/USD buyers hopeful but the details aren’t that pessimistic. Additionally, because the US policymakers are inching closer to another stimulus, the money support will propel reflation fears and the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
At home, stronger covid conditions and no major change in the New Zealand fundamentals push the government to keep borders closed for infected nations. The same should push the inflation and allow the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to take a breather before announcing the much-awaited rate hike, earlier expected in August by RBNZ.
For now, monthly PMI from Australia and China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI could offer immediate direction but the risk catalysts are the key. It’s worth noting that China’s official activity data for July, published over the weekend, marked another weakness, signaling a downbeat print of the private reading and keeping the NZD/USD sellers hopeful.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD extends a five-week-old grind inside a descending channel between 0.7015 and 0.6860. While an upside clearance needs validation from 0.7100, the downside break of the channel’s support will direct the bears to September top of 0.6800.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6978
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6974
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.698
|Daily SMA50
|0.7068
|Daily SMA100
|0.7104
|Daily SMA200
|0.7094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7022
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6959
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7074
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
