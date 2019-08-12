NZD/USD keeps the red, trade/political news, NZ second-tier data, US CPI in the spotlight

- NZD/USD remains on the back foot as risk aversion keeps traders away from the Antipodeans.
- US officials expect trade talks in September but no confirmation from China.
- New Zealand Food Price Index, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will provide fresh impulse.
With the global risk-off sentiment ruling the overall market, NZD/USD remains soft while making the rounds to 0.6445 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session.
Not only protests in Hong Kong, which is now 10-weeks old and has resulted in airport shutdown off-late, but a surprise primary election victory of the anti-market candidate in Argentina also pleased safe-havens on Monday.
With this equities remained sluggish and bond yields plummeted with the US 10-year yield fell 10 basis points (bps) while the 30-year bond dropped to the lowest since 2016.
The US Security Advised John Bolton becomes the latest Trump Administration official to suggest that there will be a trade negotiation round as planned in September. However, China is mute about the same.
The global economic calendar has started taking the heat after a calm Monday. July month New Zealand Food Price Index will be the closest release to watch with the US CPI for July likely driving markets afterward.
Recently released data of New Zealand’s REINZ House Sales for July says that Home Sales grew 3.7% (YoY) versus -.3.8% prices.
While food price data could follow the footsteps of hosing numbers and please Kiwi buyers initial after likely increase of +0.4% versus -0.7% earlier drop, persistence risk-off sentiment can keep exerting pressure on the prices. On the other hand, the US inflation numbers might also become an additional burden for the quote if matching the upbeat market consensus.
Technical Analysis
Traders should be on the lookout for 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 0.6560 if the quote rallies beyond June month low of 0.6487, if not then chance of witnessing 0.6430 and 0.6378 back on the chart can’t be denied.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts a modest advance, no directional conviction
Trade tensions kept the greenback out of investors’ radar but the common currency held within familiar levels around 1.1200 as the Union doesn’t lack turmoil either.
GBP/USD holds on to modest gains, Brexit weighs
The Pound managed to gain some ground against the dollar, although the pair faltered at around 1.2100 as odds for a hard-Brexit remain high.
USD/JPY: unstoppable yen’s advance far from over
Dismal Japanese data may exacerbate yen’s strength. US Treasury yields keep falling alongside equities in a risk-averse environment. USD/JPY could extend its decline toward the 104.20/30 price zone once below 105.00.
Yellow metal clings to 6-year highs above $1,500.00/oz
The risk-aversion mood keeps gold near 6-year highs. The yellow metal bulls will need to break above $1,510.16 a troy ounce to continue the march north towards 1,530.00 and 1,555.00 resistances.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.