NZD/USD keeps Fed Chair Powell-inflicted losses at multi-day low near 0.6100

- NZD/USD clings to mild losses near the lowest levels since late November 2022.
- China-linked news, lack of major data/events allow Kiwi bears to take a breather.
- US ADP Employment Change, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony 2.0 eyed for clear directions.
NZD/USD stays defensive around the 0.6100 round figure during early Wednesday, following a slump to the lowest levels in more than three months. In doing so, the Kiwi pair portrays the market’s habit of reassessing the previous catalysts amid a light calendar, as well as ahead of the key data/events.
Apart from the price positioning and pre-data anxiety, the Kiwi pair’s latest inaction could also be linked to the risk-positive headlines surrounding China as the US removes testing restrictions on travelers from the dragon nation. However, the hawkish Fed concerns and the fears of the Sino-American tension over the US-Taiwan meeting seem to keep the bears hopeful.
That said, the Kiwi pair marked the biggest daily slump in five weeks the previous day after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell surprised traders on Tuesday by showing readiness for more rate hikes and bolstered the bets of a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March. The policymaker propelled the “higher for longer” Fed rate expectations and bolstered the US Treasury bond yields while weighing on the equities. His comments propelled the yields and the US Dollar while also drowning the commodities and equities and Antipodeans.
It should be noted that the S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive around the 3,992 level after falling the most in two weeks. On the other hand, the difference between the 10-year and two-year US bond coupons marked the deepest yield curve inversion in more than 40 years the previous day, keeping it intact by the press time. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose 0.15% while closing around 3.97% on Tuesday but the two-year counterpart gained 2.60% on a day when poking the highest levels since 2007, to 5.02% at the latest.
Moving forward, risk catalysts may entertain NZD/USD traders but major attention will be given to Fed Chair Powell’s second round of testimony and the US ADP Employment Change, the early signal for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), for clear directions.
Technical analysis
The first daily closing below the 200-DMA in more three months directs NZD/USD towards late November 2022 bottom surrounding 0.6060.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6111
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.6114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6243
|Daily SMA50
|0.6332
|Daily SMA100
|0.6227
|Daily SMA200
|0.6174
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6103
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6131
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6027
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.595
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.631
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.6600 after RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is keeping its minor recovery mode intact just below 0.6600 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Investors assess RBA Governor Lowe's dovish comments against Fed Chair Powell's bigger rate hikes remarks. All eyes now turn toward the US jobs data for fresh trading impetus.
USD/JPY hits fresh three-month highs at 137.50 on hawkish Powell, BoJ eyed
USD/JPY has tested 137.50, reaching the highest level in three months in the Asian session this Wednesday. The rally was triggered by the hawkish testimony from Fed Chair Powell on Tuesday, which highlights the Fed-BoJ policy divergence. US jobs data and BoJ decision are in focus.
Gold is under water after firmly hawkish Fed chair Powell
Gold price is licking its wounds as being highly susceptible to the prospects of a firmer rate hike of 50 bps from the Federal Reserve. The clincher is when Federal Reserve's chairman Jerome Powell also said that the Fed is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if data indicates it is warranted.
Binance.US moves ahead with $1 billion Voyager acquisition deal as court overrules objections
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, marked a win on Tuesday after overcoming a major hurdle. The company has been the frontrunner in acquiring Voyager Digital’s assets and is now closer to making that happen.
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar set to climb on hawkish hold, market positioning Premium
Is being first a good thing? The Bank of Canada (BoC) has been reiterating its intentions to pause raising rates, and now it is time to deliver – ahead of its peers. The "pivot" announcement has hurt the Canadian Dollar, as investors now expect the BoC to cut borrowing costs as its next moves.