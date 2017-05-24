NZD/USD is losing height following NZ budget announcement

NZD/USD is losing height following NZ budget announcementBy Omkar Godbole
NZD/USD is on the retreat despite upbeat comments on growth and bullish long-term interest forecasts in the NZ budget.
The New Zealand government expects a bigger surplus of NZD 2.86 billion in 2017-18. The official statement says the real GDP growth is forecast to pick up slightly in 2017, supported by migration inflows, investment and a recovery in exports. Growth is expected to peak at 3.8% in 2019.
The budget also sees a pick in the underlying inflation pressures as spare capacity is used up, prompting higher interest rates. Long-term interest rates are expected to rise gradually to 4.3% by 2021.
Finance Minister Steve Joyce announced a NZD 11 billion spending on infrastructure over the next four years. Despite this, the NZD/USD is losing height and was last seen trading around 0.7036 levels.
NZD/USD Technicals
A break above 0.7054 (100-DMA) would open up upside towards 0.7090 (Mar 21 high) and 0.7111 (200-DMA). On the downside, the immediate support is seen at 0.70 (5-dMA) ahead of 0.6966 (50-DMA) and 0.6947 (10-DMA).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Oversold
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1D
|Bearish
|Overbought
|Expanding
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low