NZD/USD holds losses around 0.5650 as Business NZ PSI reports a decline

NZD/USD weakened as President Trump announced plans to direct federal agencies to review tariff policies.

Traders speculate that Trump’s policies could drive inflationary pressures, potentially limiting the Fed to just one additional rate cut.

Business NZ PSI fell to 47.9 in December from 49.5 in November, extending its contraction streak to ten consecutive months.

NZD/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading near 0.5650 during early European hours on Tuesday. The pair experienced volatility as US President Donald Trump's inauguration day created ripples in the markets.

The US Dollar (USD) appreciated following reports that Trump plans to direct federal agencies to review tariff policies and reassess the United States' trade relationships with Canada, Mexico, and China.

However, the NZD/USD gained some footing as the Greenback came under pressure. This was driven by Trump's apparent efforts to strengthen ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the TikTok deal, and hints of a potentially softer stance on tariffs.

US President Donald Trump stated, "If we make a TikTok deal and China doesn’t approve it, we could maybe put tariffs on China." This comment came after he signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban by 75 days. Given the close trade relationship between China and New Zealand, any changes in China's economy could influence New Zealand's markets.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) faced downward pressure as Business NZ's data reported a decline in the country’s Performance of Services Index (PSI). The PSI dropped to 47.9 in December from 49.5 in November, marking ten consecutive months of contraction.

Traders will closely monitor Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, as the annual inflation rate is anticipated to drop to its lowest level since 2021. Markets are currently pricing in an 80% probability that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut its cash rate from 4.25% to 3.75% next month.