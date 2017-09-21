NZD/USD: GDP-led recovery fizzles as NZ election looms

NZD/USD: GDP-led recovery fizzles as NZ election loomsBy Dhwani Mehta
The bears are back in control during the Asian trades, sending the NZD/USD pair back towards post-FOMC lows reached near 0.7320, as looming elections combined with downbeat NZ credit card spending data weigh.
NZD/USD back to test 0.73 handle?
The Kiwi faded a minor-recovery attempt triggered by upbeat New Zealand GDP figures, as tumbling domestic stocks combined with a sharp drop seen in the NZ credit card spending data collaborated to the renewed weakness in the prices.
NZ GDP, June 2017 quarter review - Westpac
Moreover, looming uncertainty over New Zealand’s national election also continue to weigh on the sentiment around the NZD. However, the main driver behind the recent declines in the spot is the hawkish FOMC decision inspired broad based US dollar rise.
Fed hinted at a Dec Fed rate hike, while resorted to an aggressive path for future rate increases. Also, an October start time to the balance reduction process was announced by the Fed late-Wednesday.
Later today, markets will continue to digest the unexpectedly hawkish Fed outcome, as attention shifts towards the final poll ahead of the NZ election due out at 0600 GMT and a fresh batch of US macro updates slated for release in the NA session.
NZD/USD Levels to consider
NZD/USD tested daily pivot at 0.7353, with 0.7307/06 (5 & 50-DMA) still guarding 0.7285/83 (100 & 10-DMA) and a break back below 0.7243 (20-DMA) are key near-term downside areas. To the topside, a test of 0.7373 (Aug 10 high) due on the cards, which could open doors towards 0.7400 (round number).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.