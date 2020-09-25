NZD/USD: Further downside to unfold post a short -term consolidation – Credit Suisse

NZD/USD has shifted into a near-term consolidation phase, but maintains its “double top”, with support seen next at 0.6489/85, then 0.6413/.6393, which is the ‘measured top objective’ and 200-day average.
Key quotes
“NZD/USD is seeing a pause near-term, in line with daily RSI momentum approaching oversold territory. However, with a ‘double top’ in place we remain of the view that this halt is merely temporary and further weakness should unfold in due course.”
“Support is seen initially at 0.6512, then 0.6500, removal of which would subsequently see a fall back to 0.6489/85 – the late August low and 23.6% retracement of the entire surge from March – where we would expect fresh buyers at first. Beyond here could then see the back of the broken 2014 downtrend at 0.6456 next. It is worth highlighting though that the ‘double top measured objective’ is seen much lower at 0.6413, just above the 200-day average at 0.6393.
“Resistance moves initially to 0.6572, then 0.6593, ahead of 0.6601, above which would ease the immediate downside bias and question the ‘double top’ that is in place.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand
EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback's haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US Durable Goods data in focus.
GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs.
Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows. The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.
Binance blacklisted in Russia
The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.