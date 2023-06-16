NZD/USD flat on Friday, clinging weekly gains

- NZD/USD traded neutral at the 0.6230 area on Friday but set a 1.70% weekly gain.
- Hawkish Fed speakers and upbeat UoM data gave the USD momentum.
- Rising US bond yields limited the Greenback's traction.
The NZD/USD traded stable at the 0.6210 - 0.6245 range at the end of the week, holding to a 170 pip weekly gain. In that sense, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers lifted the US bond yields while upbeat consumer confidence data from the University of Michigan gave the Greenback an additional boost. On the NZD’s side, now relevant economic data was released, and the Kiwi’s gains seem to be capped by the confirmation of New Zealand's economy entering a recession following Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Wednesday.
US bond yields made the US Dollar hold its ground
On Wednesday, Fed Chair Powell stated that a rate-hike pause was needed in order to assess additional information and its implications on monetary policy, while the dot plots showed that members foresee an additional 50 basis points tightening for the rest of 2023. In that sense, as stocks rallied through Thursday, investors seemed not to believe the Fed, so speakers were today on the wires supporting the hawkish case.
That being said, Fed’s Christopher Waller expressed his concerns regarding the limited advancement in core inflation and indicated the potential need for additional hikes. Later, Fed Thomas Barkin stated that he is open to taking further action if the data justifies it. As a reaction, shorter-term bond yields rose across the board on Friday. The 10-year bond yield rose to 3.76%, while the 2-year yield increased to 4.73% and the 5-year to 4.00%, respectively, with the 2-year rate leading the way showing a 2% increase and giving support to the USD.
In addition, the University of Michigan (UoM) released its Consumer Sentiment Index for June, which exceeded predictions, reaching 63.9. This indicates a rise in consumer confidence compared to the previous reading of 59.2. Furthermore, the five-year Consumer Inflation Expectation declined from the expected 3.1% to 3%, with these encouraging figures also contributing to the Greenback holding its ground.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
Both the weekly and daily chart suggest a bullish outlook for the NZD. On the weekly chart, the pair consolidates a third-consecutive advance.Out of the last seven days, the Kiwi tallied gains in six of them. In addition, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest that the buyers have the upperhand.
In case of correcting to the downside, immediate support is seen at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6218 followed by the 0.6200 psychological mark and the 200-day SMA at 0.6150. On the other hand, resistances line up at 0.6250 followed by 0.6300 (May 12 high) and the 0.62320 area.
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6211
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6242
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6114
|Daily SMA50
|0.6179
|Daily SMA100
|0.6221
|Daily SMA200
|0.6151
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6244
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6076
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6026
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6131
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6019
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5963
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD hit a fresh daily low of 1.0916 on Friday. It is down for the day, hovering around 1.0935. Despite this, the pair is up almost 200 pips from a week ago and is on track to post its biggest weekly gain in months. This boost is largely due to a weaker US Dollar across the board, following the Fed and ECB meetings.
GBP/USD heads for highest weekly close since April 2022
The Pound continues to outperform ahead of the release of UK inflation data and the Bank of England meeting next week. The GBP/USD is trading above 1.2820 and is on track to post its strongest weekly close in over a year. EUR/GBP has fallen to its lowest level since August 2022.
Gold struggles to stay above $1,960 as US yields rebound
After having climbed toward $1,970 earlier in the day, Gold price declined below $1,960 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day following the upbeat consumer sentiment data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
BlackRock applies for spot Bitcoin ETF, France investigates Binance, XRP wipes out gains
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins witnessed steep declines in their prices throughout the week. Events of June 13, the Binance and Coinbase hearing and Hinman documents released put the spotlight on XRP and exchange tokens.
China's Post-COVID Rebound Is Over, European Central Bank Remains Hawkish
This was a busy week for markets and monetary policymakers alike, as a healthy slate of economic data was accompanied by an FOMC meeting.