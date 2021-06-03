NZD/USD finds support near 0.7200, recovers modestly ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD trades in the negative territory for the third straight day.
  • USD's market valuation continues to drive NZD/USD's movements.
  • Focus shifts macroeconomic data releases from the US.

The NZD/USD pair closed the previous two days in the negative territory and edged lower toward 0.7200 during the European trading hours on Thursday. However, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen losing 0.17% on the day at 0.7224.

DXY retreats below 90.00 ahead of key US data

The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of NZD/USD's action. Earlier in the day, the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to a daily high of 90.14 and weighed on NZD/USD. Although the DXY retreated below 90.00 in the last hour, the 0.75% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is helping the index stay in the green.

Later in the session, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the ISM's Services PMI report will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of Friday's May jobs report, the ADP will release the Employment Change data as well.

On Tuesday, the ISM Manufacturing PMI report showed that input prices continued to increase at an unprecedented pace and triggered a rally in the US T-bond yields. A similar situation in the service sector could provide a boost to yields and help the USD gather strength against its rivals. 

Meanwhile, S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures both lose around 0.4% on the day, suggesting that the greenback could capitalize on the risk-averse environment if Wall Street's main indexes start the day lower.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7224
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 0.7239
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7234
Daily SMA50 0.716
Daily SMA100 0.7181
Daily SMA200 0.7014
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7273
Previous Daily Low 0.7209
Previous Weekly High 0.7317
Previous Weekly Low 0.7158
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7233
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7249
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7208
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7176
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7144
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7272
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7304
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7336

 

 

