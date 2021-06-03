NZD/USD finds support near 0.7200, recovers modestly ahead of US data

- NZD/USD trades in the negative territory for the third straight day.
- USD's market valuation continues to drive NZD/USD's movements.
- Focus shifts macroeconomic data releases from the US.
The NZD/USD pair closed the previous two days in the negative territory and edged lower toward 0.7200 during the European trading hours on Thursday. However, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen losing 0.17% on the day at 0.7224.
DXY retreats below 90.00 ahead of key US data
The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of NZD/USD's action. Earlier in the day, the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to a daily high of 90.14 and weighed on NZD/USD. Although the DXY retreated below 90.00 in the last hour, the 0.75% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is helping the index stay in the green.
Later in the session, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the ISM's Services PMI report will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of Friday's May jobs report, the ADP will release the Employment Change data as well.
On Tuesday, the ISM Manufacturing PMI report showed that input prices continued to increase at an unprecedented pace and triggered a rally in the US T-bond yields. A similar situation in the service sector could provide a boost to yields and help the USD gather strength against its rivals.
Meanwhile, S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures both lose around 0.4% on the day, suggesting that the greenback could capitalize on the risk-averse environment if Wall Street's main indexes start the day lower.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7224
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7239
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7234
|Daily SMA50
|0.716
|Daily SMA100
|0.7181
|Daily SMA200
|0.7014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7209
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7208
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7336
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.