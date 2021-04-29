NZD/USD fails to hold onto daily gains, drops below 0.7240

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi losses momentum during the American session as stocks decline.
  • DXY remains in positive supported by higher US yields.

The NZD/USD pair failed to hold onto daily gains and turned negative during the American session amid a rally of the US Dollar and deterioration in risk appetite. The pair dropped to 0.7220 and it remains near the low, under pressure as the VIX (fear index) jumps above 20.00.

Higher US yields boosted the US dollar in the market. The 10-year yield climbed to 1.68%, reaching the highest in two weeks, before pulling back modestly. The move in the bond market gained speed after the release of US economic data.

US Economic data came in mixed. The economy grew at an annual rate of 6.4% during the first quarter.  Initial jobless claims dropped to 553K in the week ended April 24, slightly above expectation. Pending home sales rose 1.9% in March.

In Wall Street, equity prices open higher boosted by corporate earnings and data, and also following Wednesday’s FOMC statement. Over the last hours, risk sentiment deteriorated. As of writing, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.18% and the Nasdaq by 0.65%.

From a technical perspective, the reversal in NZD/USD looks like a correction. The next support stands at 0.7210 followed b y0.7185/90 (weekly low). A recovery back above the 0.7250 zone should add momentum to the kiwi. The critical resistance continues to be 0.7300.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7232
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 0.7255
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7122
Daily SMA50 0.7155
Daily SMA100 0.7158
Daily SMA200 0.6937
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7268
Previous Daily Low 0.7188
Previous Weekly High 0.723
Previous Weekly Low 0.7121
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7237
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7219
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7206
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7126
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7286
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7366

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

