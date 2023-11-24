NZD/USD extends its gains above 0.6050, focus on US PMI

- NZD/USD receives upward support after support from upbeat Kiwi Retail Sales data.
- The new Chinese stimulus plan has given a boost to market sentiment.
- The increase in US Treasury yields could support the US Dollar.
NZD/USD trades higher for the second successive session, trading near 0.6060 during the European session on Friday. The Kiwi pair is propelled by the better-than-expected release of Retail Sales figures from New Zealand. The figures showed unexpected stability, printing a flat 0.0% reading during the third quarter of 2023. Market expectations were for a 0.8% decline in the headline figure.
Furthermore, Retail Sales excluding automobiles surpassed consensus estimates, defying expectations of a 1.5% fall and instead rising by 1.0% during the reported period. This positive performance serves as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
The prospect of a new Chinese stimulus plan has given a boost to market sentiment. Reports suggest that Chinese authorities have included Country Garden Holdings Co on a list of 50 eligible property developers with access to financing. Positive developments in China can have a ripple effect on currencies like the NZD that are sensitive to the Chinese economy.
Investors seem betting on that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has concluded its policy-tightening campaign and are now factoring in the possibility of a rate cut by May 2024. This sentiment has cast a negative shadow on the US Dollar in anticipation of Friday's release of the US S&P Global PMI data, which are expected to decline.
US Treasury yields have exhibited improvement during the Asian session on Friday, following the Thanksgiving Holiday in the United States, in an attempt to shift the Greenback into positive territory.
Additionally, the hawkish tone in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes released on Tuesday, coupled with Wednesday's optimistic US labor market and consumer sentiment data, is holding back bears from making fresh bets against the USD. This, in turn, acts as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD: more levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6056
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5942
|Daily SMA50
|0.593
|Daily SMA100
|0.5995
|Daily SMA200
|0.6092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6068
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6017
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6055
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5863
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6056
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6049
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6037
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6019
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.607
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6095
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heads for highest weekly close since August
The EUR/USD is trading near 1.0925, consolidating modest daily gains supported by a weaker US Dollar on a shortened session. The pair is headed toward the highest weekly close since early August. Attention turns to next week’s data which includes EZ inflation and US Core PCE.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2600 amid thin trading
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2600, sustaining its recovery after mixed US PMI data on Black Friday. The pair is underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and strong UK PMI data released on Thursday. Thin trading conditions could exaggerate the GBP/USD price action.
Gold price clings to gains around $2,000 amid mixed US PMI data
Gold price is struggling to capitalize on mixed US PMI data in American trading on Black Friday. A broadly weaker US Dollar continues to underpin the sentiment around Gold price, despite the recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. US stock and bond markets are due for an early close.
Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery
Shibarium, the scaling solution for Shiba Inu, observed an increase in transaction activity. The rise in transaction count is indicative of higher activity on Shibarium, fueling a bullish outlook among traders for SHIB price.
Week ahead – All eyes on OPEC+ meeting, US and Eurozone inflation to dominate too
Oil’s fortunes hinge on OPEC+ meeting outcome on Thursday. Eurozone flash inflation and US core PCE also due on Thursday. RBNZ to likely hold rates on Wednesday. Loonie faces GDP and employment tests in addition to OPEC+ decision.