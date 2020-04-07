NZD/USD expected to keep the side-lined theme – UOB

NZD/USD is still seen navigating a broad consolidative pattern, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “NZD traded between 0.5851 and 0.5961 yesterday, wider than our expected range of 0.5850/0.5940 range before ending the day on a strong note at 0.5927 (+1.07%). Upward momentum has picked up and this could lead NZD moving higher towards 0.5985. For today, a rise beyond 0.6020 is not expected. Support is at 0.5910 followed by 0.5870.”

Next 1-3 weeks: “While our ‘strong support’ level of 0.5880 ‘survived’ for the second straight day (overnight low of 0.5881), the price action is enough to indicate that last Friday’s (27 Mar) high of 0.6067 is a short-term top. From here, the immediate risk is tilted to the downside but any weakness is viewed as part of a 0.5820/0.6020 range (a sustained decline below 0.5820 appears unlikely for now). In other words, NZD is likely to trade within a broad range a period.”