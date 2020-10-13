NZD/USD erases portion of early gains, continues to trade in green near 0.6650

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD gained traction on upbeat data releases on Tuesday.
  • Broad-based USD strength keeps NZD/USD's upside limited ahead of American session.
  • September CPI data will be featured in the US economic docket.

The NZD/USD pair closed the first day of the week in the negative territory but started the edge higher on the back of upbeat macroeconomic data releases on Tuesday. However, the pair met resistance near 0.6670 during the European trading hours and erased a portion of its daily gains. As of writing, NZD/USD was up 0.12% on the day at 0.6652.

Kiwi capitalizes on strong data

The data published by Statistics New Zealand showed on Tuesday that Electronic Card Retail Sales in September increased by 5.4% following August's decline of 8.9% and helped the kiwi gather strength against its peers. More importantly, the data from China revealed that the country's imports surged by 13.2% in September, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 0.2%, and provided an additional boost to the China-proxy kiwi.

On the other hand, the cautious market mood amid a lack of progress in US stimulus talks and uncertainty surrounding Brexit talks helps the greenback find demand as a safe-haven. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.15% on the day at 93.18.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September. However, the fact that the Federal Reserve uses the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index as its preferred gauge inflation suggests that the market reaction to the CPI report is likely to be limited.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6654
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6648
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6631
Daily SMA50 0.6632
Daily SMA100 0.6564
Daily SMA200 0.6389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6671
Previous Daily Low 0.6642
Previous Weekly High 0.6674
Previous Weekly Low 0.6546
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6653
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.666
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6636
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6625
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6607
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6665
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6683
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6694

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on mixed German ZEW

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on mixed German ZEW

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1800 amid a mixed German ZEW survey. The US dollar remains broadly bid amid tepid market mood, spurred by a pause in Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine trial. Focus shifts to the US CPI data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD heading towards 1.3000

GBP/USD heading towards 1.3000

GBP/USD is under selling pressure, amid renewed dollar’s demand and no progress in Brexit talks. EU’s Chief Negotiator Barnier said they will continue to work for a “fair deal.”

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD’s $15 recovery rally falters near $1925 ahead of US CPI

XAU/USD’s $15 recovery rally falters near $1925 ahead of US CPI

Gold sellers continue to lurk just above $1925. US dollar remains buoyed by discouraging vaccine news. Eyes on US CPI report and sentiment on Wall Street.

Gold News

US Consumer Price Index September Preview: A historical habit

US Consumer Price Index September Preview: A historical habit

Overall and core price increases expected to moderate in September. Federal Reserve has projected no change in fed funds through 2023. Annual core and overall rates running well below January levels.

Read more

WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00

WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00

WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures