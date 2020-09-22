NZD/USD drops to lowest in almost two weeks at the 0.6630 area

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi under pressure amid risk aversion and ahead of RBNZ.
  • NZD/USD negative tone prevails, next barrier at 0.6600.

The NZD/USD pair turned to the downside after reaching a daily high at 0.6686. Recently it bottomed at 0.6630, the weakest level since September 9. As of writing, it is trading slightly above the lows, under pressure.

A stronger US dollar across the board pushed the pair lower. The moves around the greenback are driving price action in the currency market. It continues to outperform amid risk aversion. Equity prices in Wall Street are mixed, but holding onto Monday’s losses.

The kiwi is long ground versus the US dollar and remains steady against the Australian dollar ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meeting on Wednesday.

No change in monetary policy is expected from the RBNZ. “Data has been to the strong side, but the RBNZ will bank that without reaction. The RBNZ will reiterate that it intends to provide substantial monetary stimulus for as long as necessary and will remind us that it is preparing to deploy a negative OCR combined with cheap funding for banks, in case this is required in the future”, explained analysts at Westpac.

In the US, economic data came in above expectations on Tuesday (Existing Home Sales and Richmond Fed), having no impact on the US dollar.  Fed’s Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin are testifying at the House Financial Services Committee.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6636
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 0.6668
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6695
Daily SMA50 0.6638
Daily SMA100 0.6484
Daily SMA200 0.6394
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6778
Previous Daily Low 0.6652
Previous Weekly High 0.6799
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.673
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.662
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6573
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6494
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6747
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6826
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6873

 

 

