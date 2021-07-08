NZD/USD drops below 0.7000 amid subdued markets, firmer USD

- NZD/USD reverses the previous day’s recovery moves, drops the most in a week.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid covid woes and mixed updates concerning central bankers.
- Light calendar highlights sentiment-related headlines as the key catalysts.
NZD/USD takes offers around 0.6995, down 0.30% intraday as poking the weekly bottom amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Kiwi pair leads G10 losers, unfortunately, due to the US dollar’s sustained strength and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes. Also backing the bears could be an absence of bullish headlines conveying hopes of the RBNZ’s rate hikes, which did favor the quote the previous day.
US dollar remains on the front foot as the FOMC minutes failed to provide any clear guidance on future monetary policy actions. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) seesaws around the highest since early April, tested on Wednesday, as flashing 92.73 as a quote.
Other than the indecision among the Fed policymakers, coupled with an absence of any direct hints suggesting rate hike, the escalating covid woes also weigh on the market sentiment and put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar.
Recently, South Korea registered record daily infections and Japan is also up for extending the emergency in Tokyo. Further, Indonesia marked an all-time high death toll the previous day whereas Australia is also struggling with the woes and have already announced further local lockdowns.
It’s worth mentioning that various top-tier banks backed the hopes of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate hike during late 2021 the previous day while citing upbeat quarterly business survey outlook and the government’s ability to tame the pandemic at home.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% intraday from the record top, marked on Wednesday, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.5 basis points near the lowest since late February.
Given the lack of major data/events, coupled with risk-off mood-backed US dollar strength, NZD/USD traders should keep their eyes on the qualitative catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Failures to cross 200-DMA, around 0.7070, followed by the downside break of the 0.7000 threshold, directs NZD/USD sellers towards a three-week-old support line near 0.6955.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6998
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31%
|Today daily open
|0.702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7042
|Daily SMA50
|0.7149
|Daily SMA100
|0.7152
|Daily SMA200
|0.7064
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7062
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6989
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7087
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6947
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7034
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7017
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1800
EUR/USD makes efforts to make a recovery back to the $1.800 level on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. MACD throws caution for aggressive buying bids.
GBP/USD: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3800 amid Thursday’s Asian session, following a volatile day that marked a candlestick suggesting trend-reversal. The odds of the pair’s up-moves also benefit from the moves beyond 200-DMA, as well as inside the falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Gold teases $1,800 on steady USD, risk-off mood
Gold prices lack momentum and move with a familiar trading range on Thursday. XAU/USD traded at 3-week highs slightly above the $1,800 mark. Investor's risk appetite improves after FOMC minutes showed that Fed officials remained concerned about ...
XLM price to experience déjà vu if Stellar breaks below $0.25
XLM price is nearing the latter stage of a symmetrical triangle pattern formed in response to the noteworthy oversold condition on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI). As a continuation pattern, the probabilities are tilted towards a bearish resolution and potentially a new low for Stellar.
Central banks put OPEC and oil prices in the 'noise' basket
Everyone agrees the Fed minutes today will be the market mover, if we get one, and also that the discussion in the meeting did not focus on tapering or hikes despite the dot-plots pointing to them.