NZD/USD drops back to 0.7000, ignores NZ push to cool down property crisis

- NZD/USD reverses Monday’s recovery moves, pressured around intraday low.
- NZ Government removes tax relief over housing loan interest to tame the real-estate prices.
- Risk appetite worsens amid uncertainty over US debt limit, stimulus and China’s Evergande.
- Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony, headlines over stimulus and China will be important for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD takes offers around 0.7000, down 0.25% intraday during early Tuesday. The kiwi pair fails to keep the previous day’s rebound amid risk-off mood, also ignoring the New Zealand (NZ) government efforts to cool down the hot property prices.
Reuters came out with the news from New Zealand stating, “The New Zealand government released draft legislation on Tuesday that seeks to disallow property investors to deduct mortgage interest from their taxable incomes, in its attempt to cool a red-hot housing market.” Rising property prices are the main challenge for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policymakers for which they’re ready to uplift the interest rate.
Challenging the Kiwi pair’s moves is the uncertainty over the US debt limit extension and infrastructures spending bill. After the US Senate’s failures to advance a measure to suspend the federal debt ceiling and avoid a partial government shutdown, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushed for swift address to resolve the debt limit issue. On the same line were comments from US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer who said, per Reuters, “Democrats will take further action this week to avoid a government shutdown and debt default.”
On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed optimism to tackle the deadlock of the US infrastructure stimulus bill the previous day but hinted at a lesser figure than President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion push.
It’s worth mentioning that prepared remarks of Fed Chair Jerome Powell for today’s testimony show the readiness of the US central banker to dial back the easy money and favored the US Dollar Index (DXY) earlier in Asia. Also negative for the NZD/USD prices were China's GDP forecast cut by Goldman Sachs and World Bank.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% while the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle around the three-month top.
Given the lack of major data/events at home ahead of the next weeks’ RBNZ, NZD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the aforementioned catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
While a 100-pips area between 0.6985 and 0.7085 restricts short-term NZD/USD moves, bulls are less likely to take entries below the 200-DMA level surrounding 0.7115.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7003
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7076
|Daily SMA50
|0.7014
|Daily SMA100
|0.7062
|Daily SMA200
|0.7115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7034
|Previous Daily Low
|0.699
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6982
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7039
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7058
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7082
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
Ripple to plunge to $0.70
XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B. A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.
Bond yields, energy crunch and US debt ceiling: Three risks that could derail markets
The most surprising thing in financial markets at the start of a new week was not the surge in the oil price or the fact that markets are treating the Evergrande default like it was yesterday’s news.