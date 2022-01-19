NZD/USD drops back below 0.6800 on Biden’s speech, PBOC eyed

- NZD/USD fades bounce off monthly support line, consolidates the week’s first daily gains.
- Biden hints at tighter monetary policy, warns Russia while signaling China’s lack of meeting purchase commitments.
- Wider US-NZ rate differentials helped Kiwi gain the previous day.
- PBOC rate action, Aussie jobs report will be important for the day.
NZD/USD returns to the seller’s desks, declining to 0.6780 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
The Kiwi pair rose for the first time in a week the previous day after the US Treasury yields eased from the multi-day top. However, challenges to the risk appetite and cautious sentiment ahead of today’s key events recalled the sellers.
US President Joe Biden’s press conference was the latest blow to the market’s mood as he touched various risk-sensitive issues ranging from Russia to China, not forget Fed. US President Biden said, “China is not meeting its purchase commitments,” but also mentioned Chief Trade negotiator Katherine Tai’s efforts to placate Sino-American trade tussles.
Biden also praised Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s push to recalibrate the support also raised concerns over faster rate hikes and balance sheet normalization, which in turn exerted additional downside pressure on the NZD/USD prices.
Read: US President Biden: Inflation has everything to do with supply chain
In addition to the aforementioned catalysts, indecision over the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Interest Rate Decision also weigh on NZD/USD prices. The PBOC is up for conveying its Interest Rate Decision at 01:30 AM GMT with market players equally divided amid the Chinese central bank’s early signals of a rate cut and the latest comments from PBOC Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang. The PBOC official mentioned that the central bank “will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable.”
It’s worth noting that New Zealand’s plan to review phased border reopening next month and an easing in the US Treasury yields from two-year, coupled with the firmer equities and commodities, favored the NZD/USD buyers the previous day.
Amid these plays, ANZ said, “We changed our call yesterday and now expect the RBNZ to keep hiking till the OCR reaches 3%. Local rates were already itching to go higher, and they capitulated yesterday afternoon, with the 2-yr swap almost back to November’s post-COVID high, which mildly benefitted the NZD.”
Moving on, Australia's employment data and inflation expectations may also direct short-term NZD/USD move ahead of the PBOC. Should the Chinese central bank announce a rate cut, the kiwi pair may have a reason to pare recent losses.
Technical analysis
Despite crossing the weekly resistance line, now support line 0.6775, NZD/USD reversed from the 100-SMA level of 0.6805, which in turn joins sluggish MACD and RSI line to favor sellers. That said, an upward sloping support line from December 20, near 0.6755 by the press time, becomes crucial for the bears.
Alternatively, a sustained break of the 100-SMA level of 0.6805 will aim for the late December 2021 peak near 0.6860 but a two-month-old horizontal area surrounding 0.6890-95 will challenge the NZD/USD buyers afterward.
Overall, failures to cross the short-term SMA join sluggish Momentum indicators to favor bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.678
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.6766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6807
|Daily SMA50
|0.684
|Daily SMA100
|0.6954
|Daily SMA200
|0.702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6827
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6752
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6891
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6856
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 200-SMA above 1.1300
EUR/USD reverses from 100-SMA to pare the previous day’s gains around 1.1340 amid early Thursday morning in Asia. The major currency pair flashed the week’s first positive daily closing while bouncing off the 200-SMA by the end of Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold momentum eases for now after stop run sends prices above $1840
Spot gold’s upside momentum has waned in recent trade, with prices trading in more of a subdued manner near $1842 after bursting above resistance in the low $1830s and then subsequently $1840 for the first time in over two months.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Australian Employment Preview: Aussie unlikely to benefit from a strong jobs report Premium
Unemployment Rate in Australia is expected to edge lower to 4.5%. December report is not expected to reflect the impact of Omicron. AUD/USD advanced to its highest level in two months above 0.7300 last week but lost more than 100 pips since then.