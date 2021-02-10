NZD/USD corrects from monthly tops near 0.7250 ahead of US CPI, Powell

- NZD/USD fails to draw bids from broad US dollar decline.
- New Zealand-China trade tensions, T-yields bounce weigh.
- All eyes remain on the US CPI data and Powell’s speech.
The corrective pullback in NZD/USD appears to gather pace in the European session, as the rates look to test the 0.7200 level.
The Kiwi extends its retreat from one-month highs of 0.7254, having failed to find acceptance above the latter on several occasions.
The latest leg down in the spot could be mainly attributed to a quick rebound seen in the US dollar across its main peers, as the broader market sentiment turns somewhat tepid.
The key catalyst behind NZD/USD’s weakness is the latest tiff between New Zealand and China over Beijing’s suspension of seafood imports. In response, the NZ authorities have asked for urgent clarification from their Chinese counterpart over the matter.
Further, the bounce in the US Treasury yields also seems to dull the attractiveness of the kiwi dollar as an alternative higher-yielding asset. Also, downbeat Chinese CPI figures for January failed to offer any respite to the NZD bulls.
Attention now turns towards the US CPI release and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for fresh dollar trades. The Consumer Price index (CPI) is seen higher at 0.3% on the month and 1.5% YoY after December's 0.3% and 1.4% increase. Core CPI is expected to rise by 0.2% and 1.5% following 0.1% and 1.6% prior.
NZD/USD: Technical outlook
“An ascending trend line from January 11 guards the quote’s immediate upside around 0.7260. However, NZD/USD bears may wait for a clear downside break of a seven-week-old support line, at 0.7130 now, for fresh entries,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes.
NZD/USD: Additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7213
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.7239
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7183
|Daily SMA50
|0.7142
|Daily SMA100
|0.6938
|Daily SMA200
|0.6714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7256
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7215
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7135
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7316
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.724
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7299
