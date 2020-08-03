NZD/USD consolidates recovery moves above 0.6600

- NZD/USD fails to extend pullback from two-week low beyond 0.6618.
- Traders await fresh clues following the US dollar strength.
- Aussie data, RBA can offer intermediate clues.
- American fiscal headlines, coronavirus updates keep the driver’s seat.
NZD/USD eases to 0.6610 amid the pre-Tokyo open Asian session on Tuesday. The kiwi pair ended up extending Friday’s losses to the lowest since July 21 on Monday. However, the late-US session recovery, followed by the period of range trading between 0.6607 and 0.6618, portrays the play of bulls and bears.
The US dollar index (DXY) recently benefited from upbeat US data, as well as the month-end position adjustments. However, the greenback’s gains are likely to be challenged by fears of further delay in the much-awaited fiscal stimulus plan. The American policymakers failed to offer any updates on jobless claim benefits that expired Friday. In her latest appearance, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned down odds of any deal during this week, citing US President Donald Trump as the key hurdle.
Other than the policy paralysis, the coronavirus (COVID-19) also become a major threat to the markets. New Zealand’s largest customer Australia has recently been badly hit by the virus wave 2.0. Even if chatters concerning the vaccine are live, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, no 'silver bullet' to beat COVID-19.
Elsewhere, increasing odds of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) dovish tone adds to the pair’s weakness. While identifying this, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said, “With the RBNZ set to strike a dovish tone next week that will limit NZD upside too, suggesting a more neutral near-term outlook.”
Looking forward, Australia’s Retail Sales, Trade Balance and RBA can offer immediate direction to the pair amid a lack of major catalysts at home. While the RBA is widely anticipated to mark dovish halt, upbeat data may help the NZD/USD prices to probe the latest downside. Though, any more disappointment from the pandemic or US stimulus headlines will be enough for the bears to attack the early-July top.
Technical analysis
21-day SMA near 0.6605 restricts the pair’s immediate downside ahead of June month’s top near 0.6585. Alternatively, bulls have to mark a decisive break above 0.6700 to attack the yearly top surrounding 0.6740.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6611
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.6629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6602
|Daily SMA50
|0.6486
|Daily SMA100
|0.6241
|Daily SMA200
|0.6357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6716
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6623
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6716
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6619
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6659
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6502
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.