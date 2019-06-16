NZD/USD clings to 0.6500 in search of fresh clues

- US Dollar (USD) strength continues to derail commodity-linked currencies.
- Trade woes and expected rate cut from RBA add further weakness.
- Lack of data could keep highlighting qualitative catalysts for fresh impulse.
Having witnessed heavy downpour during last-week, the NZD/USD pair trades modestly flat near 0.6500 at the start of Monday’s Asian session.
The Kiwi pair, alike other majors except for the Japanese Yen (JPY), couldn’t withstand the overall strength of the US Dollar (USD) amid upbeat retail sales and industrial production numbers.
Adding to the downturn could also be pessimism surrounding its largest customer Australia after higher than expected unemployment rate signals Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) another rate cut.
The US President Donald Trump had been threatening to levy fresh tariffs on China if his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping fails to meet him at the upcoming G20 summit on June 28-29. However, Chinese media shows little reaction to it and continues to criticize the Trump administration’s trade protectionism.
While Wednesday’s FOMC and Thursday’s New Zealand GDP are likely to grab major market attention, developments surrounding the US-China trade could offer intermediate moves to the traders.
Technical Analysis
Despite slipping beneath the late-May low, around 0.6500, the quote is yet to break the year 2019 low of 0.6480 that holds the gate for the pair’s downturn to October 2018 lows near 0.6430. As a result, chances of the pair’s pullback to 0.6530 and then to May 27 high of 0.6560 can’t be ruled out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: it's all about the Fed
The greenback closed the week on a high note, as data released Friday topped the market's consensus, suggesting that the US economy remains in good shape, and therefore the US Federal Reserve won't need to take a dovish turn.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2600 as UK politics become clearer
While overall US Dollar (USD) strength continues to dominate market sentiment, the GBP/USD pair recovers to near 1.2600 as an outcome of the UK PM’s race becomes clearer during early Monday.
USD/JPY better bid above 108.50 amid risk-on
USD/JPY keeps the minor bids intact around 108.60 region amid a better risk sentiment. However, the further upside appears capped on a broad US dollar retreat, as all eyes remain on the Fed.
Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed
Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision. Gold is currently trading at $1,339.
Trade War With India Starts: How Trump is Winning the Global War in 10 Tweets
After a year of talks on U.S. barriers to Indian steel and aluminum, India retaliates against Trump. The Hindu reports India to Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on 29 U.S. Goods Starting June 16.