NZD/USD bulls to test bear's commitments at key resistance in the open

- NZD/USD bulls will seek a break of the 21-day EMA.
- The risk-on mood on Wall Streeet could support the higher beta currencies in the open.
NZD/USD ended on Friday at 0.7030 having travelled from a high of 0.7065 to a low of 0.7009, finishing lower by almost 0.3%.
For the open, the risk-on mood from Friday's Wall Street session could transpire into a bid from the get-go on Monday in Asia opening.
''Stronger US growth should benefit all global cyclical assets, including the NZD and Asian currencies, and as we noted on Friday, this theme appears to be at play,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''The local economic picture is good (but not exceptional) and at the margin, that should support the NZD more than others during a cyclical risk uplift.''
That all being said, the technical outlook is less convincing on the demand side while below critical daily resistance.
NZD/USD techcnial analysis
From a daily perspective, the price is struck below a confluence of daily resistance, the 21 EMA and has made a 50% mean reversion of the latest daily impulse already.
Having said that, the neckline of the M-formation is compelling on a break of the near term resistance in order to complete a full 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the lastest daily impulse to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
XAU/USD trades as a function of yields, bounces at $1730 support
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have seen choppy price action this Friday, dropping from Asia Pacific levels in the upper-$1750s to lows around $1730, before recovering back to the mid-$1740s in recent trade.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.