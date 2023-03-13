NZD/USD bulls ignore downbeat NZIER report near 0.6150, focus on New Zealand GDP, US inflation

- NZD/USD prints two-day winning streak as US regulators tame financial market risks.
- NZIER anticipates much weakness growth in 2024, Thursday’s New Zealand Q4 GDP eyed.
- Easing fears from SVB, Signature Bank renew market’s risk-on mood.
- Mixed US employment data, anxiety ahead of key data/events probe Kiwi pair buyers.
NZD/USD defends Friday’s recovery around 0.6150-55 as market sentiment improves on early Monday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair pays little attention to the downbeat report from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER).
“The latest NZIER Consensus Forecasts show an upward revision to the near-term growth outlook for the New Zealand economy but a downward revision for the subsequent two years,” per the March 2023 NZIER report. The think-tank also adds that annual average GDP growth is forecast to slow to 0.3 percent for the year to March 2024 before picking up to 1 percent in the following year.
The NZD/USD pair’s upside could also be linked to the pacific nation’s Business NZ PSI for February, 55.5 versus 54.5 prior, as well as Food Price Index for the said month, 1.5% MoM compared to 0.6% market consensus and 1.7% previous readings.
Elsewhere, the risk profile benefits from the US regulators’ efforts to tame the financial market risks emanating from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. That said, US Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) took joint actions to tame the risks emanating from the SVB and Signature Bank during the weekend. “All depositors of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will be fully protected,” said the authorities in a joint statement released a few minutes back.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields pare the biggest daily loss in four months near 3.75% while the S&P 500 Futures also rebound from a nine-week low.
It should be noted that the fears emanating from the SVB and Signature Bank drowned the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar the previous day, which in turn allowed the NZD/USD to remain firmer despite the risk-off mood.
The US Dollar, on the other hand, failed to cheer the mostly upbeat employment report for February, amid downbeat yields. That said, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) grew more than 205K expected to 311K in February, versus 504K (revised), while the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.6% for the said month compared to 3.4% expected and prior. Further, the Average Hourly Earnings rose on YoY but eased on monthly basis for February whereas the Labor Force Participation increased during the stated month.
Looking ahead, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, up for publishing on Tuesday, will be crucial for the NZD/USD pair traders ahead of Thursday’s New Zealand fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Technical analysis
NZD/USD recovery remains elusive unless crossing a one-month-old descending resistance line, around 0.6190 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6148
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.6132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6213
|Daily SMA50
|0.6319
|Daily SMA100
|0.624
|Daily SMA200
|0.6168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6177
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6091
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6124
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.609
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6047
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6004
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6262
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls meet channel resistance near 0.6650, but committed from 0.6600
AUD/USD bulls are in the market following a strong open. A break has occurred through a micro trendline resistance with more work to do from the bulls to get over the line. 0.6620 will be a milestone on the onward´s journey for laying down the foundations of a continuation beyond 0.6650.
EUR/USD bulls cheer SVB-led risk-on mood, easing hawkish Fed bets to cross 1.0700, US inflation, ECB eyed
EUR/USD rise to the highest levels in three weeks as an upbeat risk profile favors bulls amid early Monday. The Euro pair advances nearly half a percent on a day to 1.0715 as it prints a three-day winning streak at the highest levels in three weeks.
Gold bulls meet resistance and bears eye trendline support
Gold price was higher at the start of the week by some 0.5% after the first hour of Tokyo trade having jumped 2% on Friday and while US authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
Watch these five cryptocurrencies for a potential price rebound next week
Bitcoin is trying to sustain above $20,000 and if it succeeds, ETH, MATIC, TON, and OKB may witness a strong recovery. Traders dumped risky assets following the crisis and failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The S&P 500 Index plunged 4.55% while Bitcoin is down about 9% this week.
The rescue of SVB takes centre stage with CPI waiting in the wings
Hopes are high that US regulators can find a buyer, after reports late on Sunday that HSBC was a potential “white knight” bidder for the UK arm of Silicon Valley bank. HSBC is likely to be the biggest bank bidding for the firm, with a slew of smaller banks said to make an offer. The question now is, how quickly can a buyer move on a transaction?