NZD/USD bulls firm their grip into jobs report

- NZD/USD awaits the NZ labour market data for the day.
- Bird is firmer on the market's interpretation of RBNZ comments and factoring in prospects of an August rate hike.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia near the highs of the day and 0.72% before the forex close at the top of the hour.
NZD/USD move higher overnight from a low of 0.6962 to a high of 0.7018 having appreciated on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's comments yesterday.
The central bank's press release was floating the idea of tighter lending standards which the market read to mean an August hike was a done deal.
The write-up, published on the RBNZ site, said, “House prices are above their sustainable level and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is now considering tighter lending standards to reduce the risks associated with excessive mortgage borrowing.”
''In truth, the RBNZ was just pointing out that August was when they next have the opportunity to hike, but it got a reaction anyway,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
Kiwi house prices were meanwhile up 24.8% YoY which is more than ten times its inflation target.
''Indeed, it underlines the dilemma that central banks can’t hit all the varied, wonderful targets we want them to. In fact, they can’t even hit just one – inflation: or if they do, it is only at the price of just about everything else going wrong in the background,'' analysts at Rabobank said on the matter.
Meanwhile, employment data for the second quarter is due to be released this morning is expected to show a tighter labour market.
''We expect the unemployment rate declined to 4.4% (from 4.7% in Q1), driven by a 1.0% qQoQ (1.5% YoY) rise in employment. A 2.4% YoY lift in wage inflation is expected due to the tight labour market and a lift in the minimum wage taking effect,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said, adding:
''For our part we were already expecting hikes, and in that regard today’s labour market data will be informative, as they could further shake up expectations, adding urgency to unwind last year’s 75bp of cuts if strong, or unwinding some of yesterday’s optimism if weak. But it does seem like the market thinks strong data is a foregone conclusion.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7015
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|0.6969
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6977
|Daily SMA50
|0.7063
|Daily SMA100
|0.7102
|Daily SMA200
|0.7095
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6993
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6952
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6978
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7033
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
