NZD/USD: Bulls eye 0.7800 even as China prints downbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD wavers around intraday low prints 0.70% gains on a day.
  • China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI followed NBS reading to print a nine-month low in February.
  • Risks remain elevated, help Antipodeans amid vaccine, stimulus news.
  • RBA acts again, pushes RBNZ for a move.

NZD/USD pays a little heed to China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data as risk-on mood, US dollar weakness favors the quote around 0.7275, up 0.68% intraday, during early Monday. The kiwi pair bounced off key support confluence and stays on the path to consolidate Friday’s heavy losses amid mixed signals.

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.9 versus 51.5 expected and prior readings. In doing so, the activity gauge from the world’s largest industrial player, also New Zealand’s (NZ) key customer, weakened to the lowest levels last seen in May.

Read: Caixin China Manufacturing PMI PMI arrived at 50.9 vs 51.5 in January

Earlier in the day, risks benefited from the hopes of faster economic recovery as the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Johnson and Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Also favoring the economic optimism could be chattering surrounding the UK’s five billion aid to the British businesses and the US $1.9 trillion covid aid package that reached the Senate last week.

It should, however, be noted that Auckland’s seven-day lockdown and China’s downbeat NBS Manufacturing PMI tested the bulls.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures managed to bounce off a monthly low, currently up 1.0% whereas the US Dollar index (DXY) drops 0.20% by press time.

Looking forward, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for February will be the key amid recently downbeat PMIs from China. It should also be noted that any more surprise bond-buying by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may push the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), due to the proximity in trades, towards any bearish move, which in turn should be watched carefully.

Read: US ISM Manufacturing PMI February Preview: Will business catch up with consumers?

Technical analysis

Unless breaking a confluence of 50-day EMA and an ascending trend line from December 21, near 0.7190, NZD/USD sellers are less likely to return to the desk.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7277
Today Daily Change 52 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.72%
Today daily open 0.7225
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7243
Daily SMA50 0.7191
Daily SMA100 0.7026
Daily SMA200 0.6793
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7384
Previous Daily Low 0.7223
Previous Weekly High 0.7466
Previous Weekly Low 0.7223
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7285
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7322
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.717
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7116
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7009
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7331
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7438
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7492

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

