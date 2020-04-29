NZD/USD bulls catch a breath near six-week top above 0.6100, China PMI in focus

- NZD/USD seesaws around multi-day high after marking five-day north-run.
- Broad US dollar weakness, risk-on favor antipodeans.
- New Zealand’s ANZ Business Confidence, China PMI become immediate catalysts, virus updates are the key.
Having refreshed the six-week high to 0.6140, NZD/USD steps back to 0.6132 ahead of the Tokyo open during Thursday’s Asian session. The Kiwi pair previously cheered broad US dollar weakness and risk-on sentiment while the latest pause could be a cautious play ahead of the key data.
Not only the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish halt in monetary policy easing and downbeat statements from the policymakers but the sharpest drop in the Q1 US GDP also extended the greenback weakness the previous day.
While matching wide anticipations of no monetary policy change, the Fed conveyed fears that the coronavirus (COVID-19) will take a toll on the world’s largest economy. Further, the policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, struck cautious statements while showing readiness to do “whatever it takes”.
Also weighing on the US dollar could be the market’s risk-on sentiment due to the positive updates from Gilead. The pharmacological company announced the upbeat results of its experimental drug, Remdesivir, which has garnered major attention as a probable cure to the pandemic.
Following the news, US President Donald Trump pushed the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), as per the CNBC, to fasten the process to approve the drug to be used as a vaccine. It’s worth mentioning that the Republican leader continues to push for the economic restart during his latest comments.
Amid all these, US stock futures struggle to find direction after Wall Street’s positive performance the previous day.
Kiwi traders may now keep eyes on the economic calendar that offers April month New Zealand (NZ) ANZ Business Confidence and China’s official PMI data at 01:00 GMT. While the ANZ’s sentiment gauge is expected to drop further below -63.5 to -69.5, China’s Manufacturing PMI could also weaken from 52 previous to 51. If the scheduled data come out as disappointing, the pair sellers can sneak in to benefit near the multi-day high.
Technical analysis
The pair’s successful break above 50-day SMA enables it to challenge the yearly resistance line, currently near 0.6210, unless it stays above 0.6060.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6135
|Today Daily Change
|80 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.32%
|Today daily open
|0.6055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6
|Daily SMA50
|0.6073
|Daily SMA100
|0.6323
|Daily SMA200
|0.6363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5991
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5911
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6006
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5923
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends post-FOMC gains to cross 0.6550, fresh seven-week high, China PMIs eyed
AUD/USD remains on the front-foot while refreshing the multi-day high. Downbeat US GDP, FOMC updates join optimism surrounding Gilead’s Remdesivir. Upbeat Aussie data the previous data also takes part in cheering broad US dollar weakness.
USD/JPY remains below 107.00 in search of fresh clues from Tokyo
USD/JPY registers modest moves near the six-week low. Off in Japan, JPY’s safe-haven status failed to provide a major reaction to the Fed, risk-on sentiment. Japan’s March month data dump, virus updates on the watch-list.
Dollar lower on FOMC, no sugar coating from Powell
The prospect of a treatment for coronavirus along with talk of more stimulus by the Fed sent equities and currencies sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 600 points and the USD fell as investors snapped up high beta currencies.
WTI remains better bid in early Asia, targets $16 level
Price of oil on the up, recovering from the May contract blunder. Continued signs of supply cutbacks should have a positive effect on prices in the industry. However, ETFs shuffle their holdings, in an attempt to protect themselves against implications another collapse.
Gold pops and drops within $9 range in $1,700s around the Fed's statement
Gold moved higher and then back again within a $9 range on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Federal Reserve interest rate decision to leave rates on hold.