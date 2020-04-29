US President Trump: Want to reopen country, it is much danger in being confined too much

During his regular coronavirus Task Force Briefings, US President Donald Trump reiterated his call to start the economy with the target date being as soon as possible. The Republican leader also hints at aid for the oil industry.

Key quotes

Want to reopen the country, it is much danger in being confined too much. There will be an announcement shortly on aid to the oil industry.

Market implications

The news helps to keep the market’s risk-on sentiment with the active pair during this time, early Asian session on Thursday, AUD/USD, refreshing seven-week high to 0.6560. It’s worth mentioning that WTI closed near $15.35, up over 24.00%, by the end of Wednesday’s session.