NZD/USD: bulls capped as Trump heats up the greenback

Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7248, up 0.03% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7257 and low at 0.7245.

NZD/USD has continued with its bullish theme while the dollar had been sold off, but in recent trade and towards the end of the US shift, the dollar got a boost as the market starts to get behind the bid again in the wake of Trump's sudden surge to start implementing the administration's domestic infrastructure projects to make "America great again".

Today we get New Zealand card spending data, and CPI in Australia. The latter will be watched closely for clues on NZ CPI tomorrow.

NZD/USD levels

With spot trading at 0.7248, we can see next resistance ahead at 0.7257 (Daily High), 0.7270 (Daily Classic R2), 0.7278 (Yesterday's High), 0.7307 (Weekly Classic R2) and 0.7312 (Daily Classic R3). Support below can be found at 0.7246 (Daily Open), 0.7246 (Monthly High), 0.7246 (Weekly High), 0.7245 (Daily Classic R1) and 0.7245 (Daily Low).