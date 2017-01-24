Trump kick starting a rally in the dollar on his make America great again projects sign off's

The dollar found some traction overnight as Trump continues to go to work on his policies of which is, for the most part, all pro US business and he is signing his executive orders on such projects as the Keystone and Dakota pipelines which helped to boost energy across the board today.

Also, Trumps administration has compiled a list of about 50 infrastructure projects in total so far for the USA and this has totaled no less than USD137.5b as the new White House tries to determine its investment priorities, according to documents obtained by McClatchy’s Kansas City Star and The News Tribune, explained in a publication released recently by McClatchy DC.

"Among the projects could be a new terminal for the Kansas City airport, upgrades to Interstate 95 in North Carolina and the construction of a high-speed railway from Dallas to Houston," the publication stated.

Don't be too bearish on the dollar - ANZ