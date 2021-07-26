NZD/USD: Bulls battle two-month-old resistance near 0.7000 amid mixed sentiment

- NZD/USD seesaws around one-week high, edges higher of late.
- Market sentiment improves on upbeat Wall Street, improving covid conditions.
- Cautious mood ahead of week’s key data/events, fears of virus probe bulls.
- US Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Confidence and Housing data to decorate calendar.
NZD/USD struggles to extend the weekly advances beyond 0.7000 as Asian traders prepare for Tuesday’s work. The Kiwi pair refreshed one week top the previous day as risk appetite improved on coronavirus details from the UK and Australia, as well as upbeat earnings fuelling US equities. Though, the cautious mood before the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, not to forget today’s top-tier data from the US, keeps a tab on the prices.
The UK marked a sixth consecutive daily fall in the covid infections on Monday to a new low in over three weeks, to 24,950 on Monday from 29,173 on Sunday per Reuters. Even so, Reuters said, “Monday's data showed 14 new deaths, down from 28 on Sunday and the lowest daily number since July 12. There have been 445 deaths in the past seven days, 50% more than the week before.”
Australia joins the UK in flashing mixed figures concerning the virus as numbers from South Australia and Victoria favor the exit strategy of local lockdowns. However, infections in the most populous state New South Wales and anti-lockdown protests in Sydney challenge the optimists. Amid these plays, Reuters said, “With about 32,900 cases and less than 1,000 deaths, Australia has kept its coronavirus numbers relatively low although the Delta strain and low vaccination numbers among developed economies have worried residents.”
Elsewhere, upbeat earnings from the US technology giants and softer-than-expected US New Home Sales, as well as Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, weighed on the US dollar, favoring the Antipodeans.
On the contrary, the deadlock over US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending passage in the Senate, despite Democrats’ weekend efforts, joins fears of another dovish tilt of the Fed to weigh on sentiment.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks posted gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remained mostly unchanged.
Looking forward, a light calendar at home requires NZD/USD traders to keep their eyes on the trans-Tasman updates and recently heating US-China tussles for fresh impulse. Following that, the US Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Confidence and Housing Price Index will be crucial to watch. Above all, this week’s Fed meeting, Thursday for New Zealand, will be critical to follow as policymakers are likely to provide signals of the much-awaited tapering.
Read: Durable Goods Orders Preview: Why expectations could be too high, data useful for trading GDP
Technical analysis
NZD/USD bulls battle a two-month-old resistance line around 0.7005, a clear break of which will escalate the pair’s upside momentum to a 200-DMA level near 0.7090. Meanwhile, a three-week-old support line close to 0.6980 restricts the short-term downside of the quote.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6998
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|0.6971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6986
|Daily SMA50
|0.709
|Daily SMA100
|0.7114
|Daily SMA200
|0.7085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6993
|Previous Daily Low
|0.696
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7004
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6881
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6973
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1800 amid unconvinced buyers
The EUR/USD pair hovers around the 1.1800 level after topping at 1.1816. Dull start to the week ahead of US first-tier events spread through the week. Stocks keep challenging record highs.
GBP/USD buyers show signs of life
A better UK coronavirus-related situation took off the pressure on the pound. The UK macroeconomic calendar will have nothing relevant to offer this week. GBP/USD offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in the near-term.
Gold Price bears took the reins Monday to test below $1,800 despite crash in real US yields
Gold struggles to gain traction at the start of the week. XAU/USD stays dangerously close to the 100-day SMA. Key resistance is located at $1,820 in case gold turns north.
BTC confirms trend change, while altcoins show impressive gains
Bitcoin price leads a new charge of strength in the cryptocurrency complex, carrying many digital tokens, including Ethereum and Ripple, above persistent resistance levels and towards a legitimate trend change.
EU Wrap: Big earnings week, Fed, data, oil, gold, Bitcoin surge
A cautious start to the week as investors prepare for an onslaught of earnings and data, not to mention the Fed meeting on Wednesday. It should be a thrilling week and it comes on the back of a hugely impressive bounceback.